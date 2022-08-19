Read full article on original website
Related
Is vaping vitamins a good idea?
Among the vaping trends of recent years, some people are starting to inhale wellness products without nicotine that are touted to enhance energy levels and deliver more absorbable vitamins like vitamin B12. Some claims include cancer fighting abilities, remedies for conditions like asthma and ADHD, and even prevention of anemia. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning in late 2021 about this category of products, stating that “these claims are unproven, and the products may be ineffective, a waste of money, unsafe.”
Magic mushrooms’ psilocybin may help heavy drinkers cut back
The most rigorous test yet of psilocybin as a treatment for alcoholism has found that the compound in psychedelic mushrooms helped heavy drinkers cut back or quit entirely. Psilocybin, found in several species of mushrooms, can cause hours of vivid hallucinations. Indigenous people have used it in healing rituals and scientists are exploring whether it can ease depression or help longtime smokers quit.
Comments / 0