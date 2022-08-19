Among the vaping trends of recent years, some people are starting to inhale wellness products without nicotine that are touted to enhance energy levels and deliver more absorbable vitamins like vitamin B12. Some claims include cancer fighting abilities, remedies for conditions like asthma and ADHD, and even prevention of anemia. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning in late 2021 about this category of products, stating that “these claims are unproven, and the products may be ineffective, a waste of money, unsafe.”

