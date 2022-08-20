ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting on Elmer Ave.

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight on Friday morning.

Police say a female was shot on the first block of Elmer Avenue. She was transported to ECMC and died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

