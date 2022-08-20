ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

fox5dc.com

Drivers indicted for separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Drivers in two separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County have been indicted and face charges, officials say. Authorities ay 75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, Maryland faces felony hit-and-run charges after police say he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence with his vehicle on August 11, 2020.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Brookeville Man Indicted on Felony Hit and Run Charges

75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, MD, was indicted on Thursday, July 28, 2022, on felony hit and run charges, after fatally striking 64-year-old Robert Lawrence, the morning of Friday, August 11, 2020, with his Ford F-250 in the 4100 block of Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring. Lawrence, of Silver...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Provides Updates on Four ‘Streeteries’ for Fall

Four “Streeteries” that were created in early 2020 by Montgomery County as a temporary concept to support businesses struggling from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and allow residents to gather freely on public streets closed to cars are now being reevaluated for fall as the pandemic continues to ease. The County’s Streeteries include Newell Street in Silver Spring, Price Avenue in Wheaton and Norfolk and Woodmont avenues in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Public Safety
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD

