Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Drivers indicted for separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Drivers in two separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County have been indicted and face charges, officials say. Authorities ay 75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, Maryland faces felony hit-and-run charges after police say he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence with his vehicle on August 11, 2020.
Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting
The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County mother, infant reported missing since Tuesday, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and infant from Silver Spring. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, 26-year-old Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince George's County.
Police: Severn man found shot to death inside car was targeted
Officers found 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WTOP
‘I’m going in’ — Montgomery Co. police on school safety, role under new agreement
Students in Montgomery County, Maryland, are returning to school just months after the system’s first ever on-campus shooting, and police say they have worked with school officials to increase safety while working to address concerns over equity. Police are operating under a revised agreement on officers’ roles within schools....
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County
A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say. Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
mocoshow.com
Brookeville Man Indicted on Felony Hit and Run Charges
75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, MD, was indicted on Thursday, July 28, 2022, on felony hit and run charges, after fatally striking 64-year-old Robert Lawrence, the morning of Friday, August 11, 2020, with his Ford F-250 in the 4100 block of Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring. Lawrence, of Silver...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Provides Updates on Four ‘Streeteries’ for Fall
Four “Streeteries” that were created in early 2020 by Montgomery County as a temporary concept to support businesses struggling from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and allow residents to gather freely on public streets closed to cars are now being reevaluated for fall as the pandemic continues to ease. The County’s Streeteries include Newell Street in Silver Spring, Price Avenue in Wheaton and Norfolk and Woodmont avenues in Bethesda.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Indicted on Vehicular Manslaughter and Homicide Under The Influence of Alcohol Charges
Per MCPD: 34-year-old Jeniffer Vallecillo of Gaithersburg has been indicted on vehicular manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol charges, following a fatal two-vehicle collision at Midcounty Hwy and Saybrooke Oaks Blvd. on Monday, November 29, 2021. Vallecillo was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry when her vehicle collided...
fox5dc.com
Man standing in roadway hit, killed by car in Prince George's County, police say
OXON HILL, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night in the Oxon Hill area. Prince George's County Police say around 9:45 p.m. a car was driving in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when it struck a man who was standing in the roadway there.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Comments / 0