D-lineman Jamarrion Harkless has official visit set for Ole Miss on Sept. 3
Jamarrion Harkless will take an official visit to Ole Miss on the weekend of Sept. 3, he confirmed via Twitter on Saturday. That is the Rebels' season-opening game versus Troy. Harkless is a 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman out of Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington Kentucky. He is a three-star...
Ecru, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pontotoc High School football team will have a game with North Pontotoc High School on August 22, 2022, 17:30:00. South Pontotoc High SchoolNorth Pontotoc High School.
Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
Tigers get jamboree win over IAHS
TUPELO–High school preseason jamboree games are only two-quarters long. But if the Ripley Tigers performance against the preseason-ranked No. 2 Itawamba AHS is any indication of what’s to come in 2022, the Tigers are going to be in good shape. The Tigers offense was sharp, the defense was...
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
Oxford Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges
The Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report last week. After an investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud. Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and...
Campaign letter from Republican State Senate candidate sparks controversy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elections for State Senate in Tennessee are less than three months away. In Shelby County, Republican Candidate for District 31, Brent Taylor, sent a fundraising letter to constituents, saying in part that he would be a candidate who would keep newly elected District Attorney Steve Mulroy accountable.
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure
Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
Man puts two pistols in his pockets, walks out of Mississippi gun store
HORN LAKE, Miss. — A man stuffed his pants pockets with guns and walked out of a Horn Lake gun store when staff wasn’t looking. The shop owner shared video of the crime, and police need your help finding the thief. Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop owner...
