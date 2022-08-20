ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

WATE

Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
tippahnews.com

Tigers get jamboree win over IAHS

TUPELO–High school preseason jamboree games are only two-quarters long. But if the Ripley Tigers performance against the preseason-ranked No. 2 Itawamba AHS is any indication of what’s to come in 2022, the Tigers are going to be in good shape. The Tigers offense was sharp, the defense was...
RIPLEY, MS
wtva.com

EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
HOUSTON, MS
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges

The Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report last week. After an investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud. Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Campaign letter from Republican State Senate candidate sparks controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elections for State Senate in Tennessee are less than three months away. In Shelby County, Republican Candidate for District 31, Brent Taylor, sent a fundraising letter to constituents, saying in part that he would be a candidate who would keep newly elected District Attorney Steve Mulroy accountable.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure

Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
