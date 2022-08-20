Read full article on original website
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
Tampa Bay Rays SS Wander Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday because of ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn't...
