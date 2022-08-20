ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Anonymous NBA Executive Suggests That Anthony Davis Could Be Traded For Zach LaVine

Anthony Davis' future with the Los Angeles Lakers should be a lock. At 29, AD is right in the middle of his prime in terms of age, but injuries have robbed him of the opportunity to maximize it. Already an NBA champion, Davis has established his legacy in the league, but questions are being asked about whether the franchise really can build around him after LeBron James moves on or retires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons & The Nets Get Some Much-Needed Good News

Ben Simmons has not been able to show Brooklyn Nets fans much of anything over the last six months. Ever since being traded to the team at the deadline, Simmons has continued to miss time due to conditioning, his mental health, and even some back issues. Following the season, Simmons had to get back surgery, and since that time, he has simply been recovering and waiting to get the green light from his doctors.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
FanSided

Knicks rumors: Thibodeau wouldn’t mind giving up this young star for Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks are going to have to give up a substantial amount to get Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell has been rebooted late in the offseason after talks with the Utah Jazz reportedly stalled weeks ago. The Knicks have a vote of confidence from their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is apparently willing to give up a significant piece of the Knicks young core to get a deal done, though decision making authority is beyond Thibodeau at this point.
NBA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League

By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#News Media#Nba Schedule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy