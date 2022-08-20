ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

North Side pool to close early due to faulty pump

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YqsX_0hO9RCbX00

A local pool that has been at the center of controversy this summer is done for the year.

The City of Pittsburgh announced this afternoon the Sue Murray Pool on the North Side is closing one week early over a faulty pump.

The pump is under warranty according to city officials and the company will be coming out to assess the pump.

Maintenance crews discovered the issue today.

The pool got a late start this summer over safety concerns and staffing shortages. It's expected to reopen for next summer.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Independence Township Home Struck by Lightning

(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Five local fire departments responded to a fire Sunday night when a home at 132 Colonial Drive was struck by lightning in Independence Township, Beaver County. Beaver County 9-1-1 said there is no report on the extent of damage. Fire Chief Jerry New wasn’t available Sunday night to comment.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
beavercountyradio.com

AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking

(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers

Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Facebook And Twitter#Audacy
WTAJ

Volunteer firefighter leaving hospital with new heart

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After receiving a new heart and spending 75 days in the hospital, volunteer firefighter Dalton Igoe is being discharged from UPMC in Pittsburgh. A firefighter with the Lakemont Fire Department, Dalton will be moving to a cardiac rehab center. In a Facebook post, he said he was able to walk […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Slow-moving system keeps possibility of rain, storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A slow-moving system to our west will once again keep things stirred up tonight and tomorrow bringing warm, moist air into the region and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAware: Scattered showers and thunderstorms again tonight and tomorrow. Isolated severe storms possible with damaging wind/hail/flash flooding possibleAlert: NoneIsolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being in Eastern Ohio (already seeing flash flooding issues this early evening) and moving into PA through the evening. Areas that already got heavy rain last night and this morning could be vulnerable to flash flooding issues again tonight and tomorrow, although this is not expected to be a widespread event. The system will trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms again Monday before moving out Tuesday. A few leftover showers then will give way to sunshine Wednesday and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s all week.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Driver shoots at car after sideswiping it near Parkway East ramp

A driver sideswiped a vehicle Sunday morning on Ardmore Boulevard in Wilkinsburg then shot at the car, striking its hood, state police said. According to a release from the Pittsburgh office, a gray sedan drove alongside a red Toyota Avalon at 11:35 a.m. and sideswiped the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota followed the gray sedan onto the on-ramp to the Parkway East.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Where to eat, shop, and hit the town cheap with Pittsburgh-area student discounts

Being a college student is hard enough. Loans, textbooks, and stress all take a mental and financial toll. To help college students save and take a break from it all, Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of some of the best discounts in town at restaurants, stores, theaters, and more. Pro tip: In addition to this list, make sure that you also talk to your university, look for back-to-school offers and clearance items, and always ask a local or national business if they have student discounts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy