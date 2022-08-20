North Side pool to close early due to faulty pump

A local pool that has been at the center of controversy this summer is done for the year.

The City of Pittsburgh announced this afternoon the Sue Murray Pool on the North Side is closing one week early over a faulty pump.

The pump is under warranty according to city officials and the company will be coming out to assess the pump.

Maintenance crews discovered the issue today.

The pool got a late start this summer over safety concerns and staffing shortages. It's expected to reopen for next summer.

