TCA hires athletics director, assistant AD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Classical Academy has hired Darron Mitchell as its Athletic and Activities Director, and Kim Carl as the school’s Assistant Athletic Director.

Mitchell coached multiple sports the past 25 years at Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge, La., including softball, baseball, cross country and volleyball.

Carl, a Colorado Springs native, graduated from Miami-Yoder High School with Valedictorian honors and earned an Exercise Science degree at Adams State University while playing basketball and lacrosse for the Grizzlies. She will be an assistant coach for the TCA girls basketball team.

