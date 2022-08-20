ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies’ Senzatela out for season with torn ACL

KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFigd_0hO9RAq500

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Senzatela was hurt during his start Thursday at St. Louis. He and first baseman Elehuris Montero were both racing toward Brendan Donovan’s second-inning grounder when Senzatela broke toward first base in a sudden change of direction.

His knee buckled and he fell to the ground, holding his leg in his hands and clearly in pain. Manager Bud Black says Senzatela will have surgery and hopefully be ready to return in six to eight months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Rodgers’ RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win. Bernard started the 10th on second base, and after […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Allen throws TD in Bills’ 42-15 preseason rout over Broncos

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just six plays to lead the Bills 70 yards for an opening-drive touchdown before taking a seat in his preseason debut, and Buffalo routed the Denver Broncos’ backups 42-15. Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis in showing […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Blackmon, Senzatela exit with injuries in Rockies’ 13-0 loss to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 for a three-game sweep. The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the second inning to leg injuries. […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Nazem Kadri signs 7-year, $49M deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (KXRM) — Nazem Kadri has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames. Kadri, who helped the Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup trophy since 2001, had a career year with 87 points in 71 regular-season games in his third and final season with Colorado. He totaled 189 points (74 goals, […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
KXRM

BBQ favorites bring the heat at Smokin’ the Ute Pass Summit

DIVIDE, Colo. — Sunday, August 21 was the 5th Annual ‘Smokin’ the Ute Pass Summit,’ a barbecue tasting event, that was open to the public. The event started at noon and continued until all the food ran out. Event-goers were able to sample all their barbecue favorites by local cooking teams. All the proceeds from […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police investigate homicide at Kum & Go

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a man has died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred at a Kum & Go located on Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive. Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died of his injuries […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fatal crash near Walsenburg kills woman

WALSENBURG, Colo. — Early Friday morning Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a fatal crash on I-25. CSP says at 5:30 a.m. on August 19, a vehicle driving south on I-25 swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road, and rolled onto I-25 northbound lanes. A 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man […]
WALSENBURG, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Black
KXRM

One dead in early morning shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Friday morning Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting, where a man had been shot. CSPD said they received a call about a shooting at around 2 a.m. on Friday, August 19 in the area around Havana Grill, near Academy Boulevard and Academy Place. According to CSPD when officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash

AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
AGUILAR, CO
KXRM

Police investigate stabbing that killed La Junta man

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The La Junta Police Department & the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead early Friday morning. At 6:30 a.m., the La Junta Police Department received a 911 call regarding a man lying in the street at the intersection of Ninth Street and Santa Fe […]
LA JUNTA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Road rage suspect fires multiple rounds injuring victim

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KXRM

Missing El Paso County 14-year-old found

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, EPSO tweeted that the 14-year-old missing boy was located. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 14-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School on Jet Wing Drive at […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Springs man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms possession

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, as well as firearms possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Wednesday that 41-year-old Matthew James Vernon pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Free farmers market this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police chase ends in 1 arrest after armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

El Paso County man facing multiple charges in death of woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 62-year-old El Paso County man is facing multiple charges in the death of a woman in Fountain. Dennis Hase faces charges of second degree assault, domestic violence, and first degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Lisa Weidlich. According to an arrest affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police searching for suspects of armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store early morning. Shortly before 5 a.m., CSPD began receiving multiple 911 calls in the area of North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue regarding several gunshots being fired. When officers arrived […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy