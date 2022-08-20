Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst gives updates on injured Badgers, practice format
Paul Chryst spoke to the media on Sunday after practice. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posted about the coach’s comments. Wisconsin was very fortunate to have no injuries following practice. There are still some players who are dealing with injuries, however. LT Jack Nelson and CB Alexander were 2 key names that Chryst mentioned. Nelson missed practice on Thursday, and CB Alexander Smith has been battling a hamstring injury since April.
wearegreenbay.com
Janesville man arrested for OWI following Packers preseason game
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Janesville man on his way home from Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was arrested after a trooper saw his vehicle swerving on the road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
nbc15.com
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
nbc15.com
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their...
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
nbc15.com
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount. Charity Barry said she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen.
Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close
MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook. The owners thanked their...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
Where are the bugs this summer? Experts say fewer insects worldwide could create problems we can’t swat away
MADISON, Wis. — While monarch butterflies and bees have been making headlines, the world is losing more bugs of all kinds to habitat loss, invasive species, pesticide use, and more human causes. You may have noticed that, for example, if you’re slapping more mosquitos away lately. “I have...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
nbc15.com
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
nbc15.com
Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with another occupied car. The initial crash caused a chain reaction in which two other unoccupied cars were also hit.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison NH Fatal Crash Kills One – NBC Boston
State Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash in which three adults were ejected from a vehicle, leaving one of them dead. Troopers responded to a crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 3:47 pm Sunday, authorities said, where first responders discovered a Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof. Upon arrival, state police discovered three adults ejected from the vehicle, along with five children inside the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.
