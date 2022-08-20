ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

saturdaytradition.com

Paul Chryst gives updates on injured Badgers, practice format

Paul Chryst spoke to the media on Sunday after practice. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posted about the coach’s comments. Wisconsin was very fortunate to have no injuries following practice. There are still some players who are dealing with injuries, however. LT Jack Nelson and CB Alexander were 2 key names that Chryst mentioned. Nelson missed practice on Thursday, and CB Alexander Smith has been battling a hamstring injury since April.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Janesville man arrested for OWI following Packers preseason game

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Janesville man on his way home from Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was arrested after a trooper saw his vehicle swerving on the road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around...
JANESVILLE, WI
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their...
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Something to Smile About

Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brasserie V, a home for Belgian fare in Madison, to close

MADISON, Wis. — A popular downtown Madison restaurant will close its doors for good next week. Brasserie V, which became popular for its unique Belgian menu and wide selection of craft beers and wines, will have its last call on August 27 after 15 years in business. The restaurant’s owners announced the closure Saturday on Facebook. The owners thanked their...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
nbc15.com

Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with another occupied car. The initial crash caused a chain reaction in which two other unoccupied cars were also hit.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison NH Fatal Crash Kills One – NBC Boston

State Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash in which three adults were ejected from a vehicle, leaving one of them dead. Troopers responded to a crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 3:47 pm Sunday, authorities said, where first responders discovered a Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof. Upon arrival, state police discovered three adults ejected from the vehicle, along with five children inside the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.
MADISON, WI

