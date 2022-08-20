ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ClutchPoints

Yankees’ latest bullpen move will leave fans frustrated

The New York Yankees are hoping to avoid getting swept by their AL East rivals in the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Ahead of the series finale, the Yankees made a bullpen move, bringing up a fresh arm from Triple-A while placing the struggling Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL. The Yankees announced that filling […] The post Yankees’ latest bullpen move will leave fans frustrated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

How Yankees and Mets compare heading into Subway Series

NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees

The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Mets' deGrom won't face Yankees, will start against Rockies

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star Jacob DeGrom had an issue while warming up before his last start and was pushed back from a Subway Series outing against the Yankees. Taijuan Walker will follow Max Scherzer in the rotation and start Tuesday night’s finale of the two-game series at Yankee Stadium. Walker has not pitched since Aug. 16 at Atlanta due to back spasms and felt good Monday, a day after he worked out Sunday in Philadelphia. “I don’t want him to get too far away from pitching and lose his arm strength,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday. “That was the primary reason.” Showalter said deGrom likely will start Thursday against Colorado but could take the mound Friday and swap spots with Chris Bassitt.
QUEENS, NY
Stephen A Smith
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022

The New York Yankees are set to host the New York Mets Monday in the first matchup of a two-game set at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mets-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Yankees hold an eight-game […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Mets: Which New York team is a better bet to win the 2022 World Series?

Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRadar

Mets vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB Subway Series online from anywhere

A Subway Series double-header - just what you need when your confidence is as brittle as the Yankees' is right now! The Bronx Bombers have been in horrible form since the All-Star break, and the formerly long-suffering Mets now have the chance to seal an overall Subway Series victory for the second year running. Read on to find out how to watch a Mets vs Yankees live stream, with or without cable, from anywhere in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mets' James McCann catching versus Yankees Monday

The New York Mets will start James McCann at catcher in Monday's game against the New York Yankees. McCann will hit ninth and handle catching duties Monday while Michael Perez sits out the team's series opener against the Yankees. McCann has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
QUEENS, NY
#Subway Series#Mlb#The New York Yankees#The New York Mets#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Atlanta Braves#The National League East
FOX Sports

New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series

New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
