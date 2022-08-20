NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star Jacob DeGrom had an issue while warming up before his last start and was pushed back from a Subway Series outing against the Yankees. Taijuan Walker will follow Max Scherzer in the rotation and start Tuesday night’s finale of the two-game series at Yankee Stadium. Walker has not pitched since Aug. 16 at Atlanta due to back spasms and felt good Monday, a day after he worked out Sunday in Philadelphia. “I don’t want him to get too far away from pitching and lose his arm strength,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday. “That was the primary reason.” Showalter said deGrom likely will start Thursday against Colorado but could take the mound Friday and swap spots with Chris Bassitt.

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO