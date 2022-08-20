Read full article on original website
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Yankees retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21 jersey, Cashman booed
NEW YORK — (AP) — Eight years ago, Paul O’Neill was thanked by the Yankees for his contributions to their dynasty with a plaque in Monument Park. On Sunday, the Yankees retired his No. 21 — the 23rd player or manager in the franchise to have that happen.
Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees
The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing
Mets' deGrom won't face Yankees, will start against Rockies
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star Jacob DeGrom had an issue while warming up before his last start and was pushed back from a Subway Series outing against the Yankees. Taijuan Walker will follow Max Scherzer in the rotation and start Tuesday night’s finale of the two-game series at Yankee Stadium. Walker has not pitched since Aug. 16 at Atlanta due to back spasms and felt good Monday, a day after he worked out Sunday in Philadelphia. “I don’t want him to get too far away from pitching and lose his arm strength,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday. “That was the primary reason.” Showalter said deGrom likely will start Thursday against Colorado but could take the mound Friday and swap spots with Chris Bassitt.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022
The New York Yankees are set to host the New York Mets Monday in the first matchup of a two-game set at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mets-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Yankees hold an eight-game […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Mets: Which New York team is a better bet to win the 2022 World Series?
Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.
TechRadar
Mets vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB Subway Series online from anywhere
A Subway Series double-header - just what you need when your confidence is as brittle as the Yankees' is right now! The Bronx Bombers have been in horrible form since the All-Star break, and the formerly long-suffering Mets now have the chance to seal an overall Subway Series victory for the second year running. Read on to find out how to watch a Mets vs Yankees live stream, with or without cable, from anywhere in the world.
numberfire.com
Mets' James McCann catching versus Yankees Monday
The New York Mets will start James McCann at catcher in Monday's game against the New York Yankees. McCann will hit ninth and handle catching duties Monday while Michael Perez sits out the team's series opener against the Yankees. McCann has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
ESPN
New York Yankees retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21; GM Brian Cashman, owner Hal Steinbrenner booed by fans
NEW YORK -- Eight years ago, Paul O'Neill was thanked by the New York Yankees for his contributions to their dynasty with a plaque in Monument Park. On Sunday, the Yankees retired his No. 21 -- making him the 23rd player or manager in the franchise's history honored in such a way.
FOX Sports
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series
New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
