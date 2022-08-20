Gladstone players have ‘taken the bull by the horns’ entering their 2nd season in system

By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Rockne Andrew Roll

​​ SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Gladstone Gladiators of the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference.

HEAD COACH

Cam Sommer, second season (5-5)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 5-5 overall, 4-1 in Tri-Valley (lost in first round)

2021 (spring): 5-1 overall, 5-0 in Tri-Valley

2019: 7-3 overall, 4-1 in Tri-Valley (lost in quarterfinals)

2018: 8-3 overall, 5-0 in Tri-Valley (lost in semifinals)

ALL-LEAGUE PLAYERS DEPARTED

Tate Brechbiel, first team RB

Antonio Rodriguez, first team OL, second team DL

Ayden Hensley, first team K

Jazeon Hammick, first team LB, second team TE

Tristyn Schmidt, second team OL

Tracy Montgomery, second team DL

Chris Goode, second team DB

Garret Finch, honorable mention QB

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Carver Mellema, QB/DB, senior

Mellema has been a big part of the team as a wide receiver and defensive back the past few seasons. As a senior, he’s taking over quarterback duties. Sommer said the staff considered several players to replace Garret Finch behind center, but Mellema’s leadership and understanding of the offense won the day. Mellema also will continue to start in the secondary, where he earned all-league honorable mention last season.

“I think the thing that I liked the most for him is he just continues to ask questions,” Sommer said. “He’s a coach’s kid — his dad used to be a basketball coach in the community; he was incredibly successful. So, he’s a kid who understands how to be pushed and how to be coached and how to communicate with his teammates, and he’s done a great job.”

Victor Tivao, RB/LB, senior

Gladstone has to replace the state’s leading rusher, Tate Brechbiel, at running back. While Sommer said that responsibility won’t fall to just one player, Tivao appears to be the favorite to lead the Gladiators in carries. Sommer said Tivao’s offseason work has been evident during preseason practices.

“(Tivao) has completely changed his body (and) stepped up as a huge leader for us over the last couple of months,” Sommer said.

Hayden Smith, RB/LB, senior

The other player likely to receive regular carries at running back is Smith, who played receiver last season. He also is a force at linebacker, where he earned second-team all-league honors last fall. Smith once again will man the middle of the field for a defense that should be the Gladiators’ strength.

Brayde Owen, WR/DB, senior

Sommer said Owen is Gladstone’s all-around best athlete. He proved that by earning first-team all-league honors at three positions last season: wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. Sommer said Owen will once again do a little of everything. He’s started to pick up some college interest, with Big Sky, Ivy League and Mountain West programs coming by during the offseason to catch a glimpse of him. A good senior season could further elevate his stock.

“Slot, outside receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback — kind of anything and everything,” Sommer said of Owen’s role. “Whatever we can do to make sure he has the football in his hands will help us be successful.”

Fynn Brechbiel, OL/LB, junior

The younger brother of Tate Brechbiel, Fynn started at linebacker and played fullback and tight end as a sophomore. He will continue to play linebacker this season after earning all-state honorable mention there last year. On offense, he will move to the line, where Sommer anticipates him playing guard. Sommer believes he’s up to the challenge of moving positions, saying Fynn “put on a whole bunch of really good weight and is just a strong and smart kid.”

Phillip Benedict, OL/DL, senior

Sommer was effusive in his praise for Benedict, whom he expects to start at right tackle and serve as the vocal leader of the offensive line.

“Over the last two years, he has worked so dang hard at changing his body,” Sommer said. “He’s gained really good weight, his technique has improved, and he’s really stepped up as probably our leader up front offensively.”

Ethan Finnigan, TE/DL, senior

The best player on a strong Gladstone defense last season was Finnigan, who earned first-team all-league honors and received honorable mention all-state. He has been starting at defensive end for the varsity squad since his freshman season. Sommer said he’s seen Finnigan take on more of a leadership role now that he’s a senior.

“He and Brayde would be kind of our bus drivers on the defensive side of the ball, just with the steps that they’ve taken as leaders and their work ethic in terms of our summer stuff,” Sommer said.

OUTLOOK

Sommer’s debut season at Gladstone got off to a bit of a rocky beginning. The Gladiators lost four of their first five games, with three of those losses coming by at least 24 points. But the team turned its season around, winning four in a row to close the regular season (one via forfeit) to sneak in the state playoffs.

Sommer attributed the slow start to the fact that he was hired late last summer and his players struggled to adapt from a wing-T offense to his preferred spread scheme. Now that he’s had a full offseason with the team, Sommer is confident the Gladiators can build off their strong finish and make a deeper run in the postseason.

“I would say that our kids are incredibly close, and anytime you have a foundation of kids that care about each other and enjoy being around each other, you’ve got a chance to build a successful program,” Sommer said. “And I think through last year and into the offseason this year, our kids have been lifting more together, running, throwing, a lot more time individually without us coaches having to be there or apply the pressure for the kids to do their own stuff. They’ve gone out and really taken the bull by the horns and started to do their own work.”

Gladstone’s defense wasn’t the issue last season. The Gladiators held five of nine opponents to 20 points or fewer. Sommer expects his team to be strong on that side of the ball again this season, with all-league players back at all three levels: Finnigan on the defensive line, Smith and Fynn Brechbiel at linebacker and Owen in the secondary.

“Our kids can run,” Sommer said. “Whether it’s in the secondary, the linebackers or D-line, our kids play with a motor that you can’t always teach.”

The offense, however, struggled, especially early in the season. Gladstone never scored more than 21 points in a game and averaged 12.3 per contest.

But Sommer is optimistic the Gladiators will improve on that side of the ball. For one thing, the team has had a full year to get used to his system. Also, he’s excited about several players taking on new or different roles.

The most noteworthy of those will be Mellema at quarterback. He’s also the point guard for the Gladstone boys basketball team, and Sommer said he’s naturally adept at leading a team and getting the ball where it needs to go. He’ll have some weapons at the skill positions in not only Owen, Tivao and Smith but also wide receiver Justus Barnett, a 6-foot-3 junior who Sommer predicts will “surprise some people.”

“I’m really excited about us offensively in terms of the kids that we had last year that were juniors that are going to be seniors this year — all really stepped up in the summertime,” Sommer said. “Especially in our evening walk-throughs and 7-on-7s with other high schools, our skill guys have been really good about learning multiple positions and playing a whole lot faster.”

He’s most optimistic about the offensive line performing better. The unit should be bolstered by the addition of Fynn Brechbiel and senior Brody Kitzmiller. Kitzmiller didn’t play football last season as he recovered from a knee injury, but he placed fifth at the state wrestling meet and Sommer believes he can immediately start at left tackle. The line faced the steepest learning curve of any position after Sommer took over and changed the offense.

“It’s a big change to go from wing-T to spread, especially up front,” Sommer said. “We’re working a lot more in double teams and combinations and picking up stunts, stuff like that. So, I feel good because, again, we have another year under our belt.”

While turning last season around and reaching the playoffs represented a moral victory at the time, Sommer assured that his team is hungry for more. With a less grueling early schedule and a year of chemistry between Sommer and his players, the coach believes the program can return to being a fixture in the state quarterfinals and beyond, as it was in the not-too-distant past.

COACH SAID

“Especially in the Gladstone community, the goal is to be a league champion and to make as long of a playoff run as you can. … Our expectation is to win more than we did last year and take another step and hopefully make a deeper playoff run.” — Cam Sommer

—