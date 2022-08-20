Seminary college adds Brainerd House
WAKE FOREST — Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s College at Southeastern is launching a fifth house for its students, and the name will honor North American missionary David Brainerd. Southeastern’s house system serves as the college life program, providing students with community, ministry opportunities, fun events, discipleship and accountability. “The house system is designed to cultivate a culture of vibrant […]
