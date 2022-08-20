ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Seminary college adds Brainerd House

By Corey Friedman
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago

WAKE FOREST — Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s College at Southeastern is launching a fifth house for its students, and the name will honor North American missionary David Brainerd. Southeastern’s house system serves as the college life program, providing students with community, ministry opportunities, fun events, discipleship and accountability.   “The house system is designed to cultivate a culture of vibrant […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Seminary college adds Brainerd House first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Education
City
Wake Forest, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Hiding Behind The Veil

DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
DUNN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Life#Seminary#Missionary#House System#North American#Southeastern#Brainerd House
WRAL

Durham advocates push for affordable housing

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WRAL

Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, walked with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood

Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr.

Oberlin Stories: Millard Peebles Sr. Millard Peebles Sr. was born in 1895 and grew up in the Black farming community in Northern Wake County (North Raleigh) known as House Creek Township. He was a member of the 370th Infantry Regiment of the 93rd Infantry Division, one of several Black combat units that fought in the Argonne Forest in France during World War I. He often spoke of eating his meals with the French because Black and white soldiers could not eat together because of U.S. racial segregation customs.
RALEIGH, NC
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
578
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy