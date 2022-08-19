ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Barro reinstated as football coach at Corona del Sol following investigation

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
After being placed on paid administrative leave more than a week ago, while being investigated, Jake Barro is back, leading Tempe Corona del Sol's football team, Tempe Union High School District spokeswoman Megan Sterling confirmed in an email Friday evening.

He is coaching Friday night's scrimmage.

Barro has not returned a message.

A message was sent to the football families this afternoon, announcing Barro's reinstatement, Sterling said.

Barro wasn't allowed to coach more than a week ago as the Tempe Union High School District and school looked into a heat-related incident in the program, a source said.

Barro led Casa Grande to the 4A state championship last season, before being hire to be head coach at Corona del Sol this year.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

