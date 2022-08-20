Read full article on original website
Arkansas this weekend: Bluegrass and Fried Chicken in Mountain View
Fans of bluegrass and fried chicken have a solid reason to head to Mountain View this weekend.
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
fox16.com
Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
magnoliareporter.com
Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
nwahomepage.com
Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road
FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
whiterivernow.com
ScotsFest to open Lyon College’s 150th anniversary celebration
The Lyon College Pipe Band (above) will perform at the 42nd Arkansas Scottish Festival Oct. 14-16 in Batesville. Pipers, drummers, dancers, athletes, Scottish clans and vendors travel from all corners of the country to attend the Arkansas Scottish Festival. The festival is free and open to the public. Image provided by Lyon College.
thv11.com
Violent arrest in Arkansas makes national headlines
After a video of a violent arrest circulated on social media, an investigation is now being conducted. Various leaders give their reactions to the incident.
Red Cross reaching out for virtual volunteers in Missouri and Arkansas region
Red Cross is looking for volunteers for virtual roles.
KATV
Squats for POTS: Arkansas woman breaks deep squat world record
(Little Rock, KATV) — An Arkansas woman suffering from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition that affects blood flow, broke the record for the world's longest deep squat, all in an effort to draw attention to the chronic illness. POTS syndrome can cause chronic pain, fainting, and a...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain in South Arkansas; some heavy rain possible in Central Arkansas later today.
Central Arkansas has started in the low to mid-70s with scattered light rain showers while South Arkansas has very heavy rain. Central Arkansas will have a chance of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain after a stationary front lifts northward. Temperatures will climb to the low 80s in Little Rock and across Central Arkansas.
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking the UA Linebackers: A Surprise at No. 1 and Battle for No. 3
FAYETTEVILLE — It may not have received as much praise or had as much NFL talent as some other units, but the Arkansas football program had one of the top linebacker trios in the conference last season. Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool each earned grades of 65...
thv11.com
Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas
A cat with two heads was born in Harrison, Arkansas on Wednesday. The family named him Harvey, after Harvey Dent from the Batman Comics.
actionnews5.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
