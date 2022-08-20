ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
fox16.com

Bleacher Report Places Hogs at No. 16 in Preseason

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the Bleacher Report preseason Top 25. That places the Razorbacks No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7). Ole Miss is No. 21 and Kentucky No. 24 to finish up the SEC. Arkansas will travel...
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
magnoliareporter.com

Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team

MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
nwahomepage.com

Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
whiterivernow.com

ScotsFest to open Lyon College’s 150th anniversary celebration

The Lyon College Pipe Band (above) will perform at the 42nd Arkansas Scottish Festival Oct. 14-16 in Batesville. Pipers, drummers, dancers, athletes, Scottish clans and vendors travel from all corners of the country to attend the Arkansas Scottish Festival. The festival is free and open to the public. Image provided by Lyon College.
KATV

Squats for POTS: Arkansas woman breaks deep squat world record

(Little Rock, KATV) — An Arkansas woman suffering from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition that affects blood flow, broke the record for the world's longest deep squat, all in an effort to draw attention to the chronic illness. POTS syndrome can cause chronic pain, fainting, and a...
actionnews5.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
