Education, Business Alliance brainstorms ways to improve workforce dialogue

Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel. A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

GARDEN CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO