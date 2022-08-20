Man who died in Bakersfield apartment explosion identified

There are new developments concerning the explosion that happened at a local apartment complex in Downtown Bakersfield in June.

The man who later died from his injuries from the blast at the Park 20th Apartments near 20th and V Streets has now been identified as 66-year-old Cleveland Lee Amos of Bakersfield.

READ ALSO:



Another man injured in the explosion, Zackhary Williams, announced last month that he and his lawyers are planning to take legal action against the city for the incident.

No official cause has been given yet but fire officials at the time of the blast did say it could have been a gas leak.