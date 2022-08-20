ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

WBIR

Two residence halls, academic buildings, and a new theatre planned to be built at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will stay busy for a while as several construction projects continue this year. One of the most popular upgrades are some planned improvements to Neyland Stadium, meant to enhance seating and create the infrastructure for a club area in the future. There are also renovations on a video board towards the south end zone, with a new video board on the opposite side. There are several additional renovations planned for the stadium through fall 2026.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than two weeks until the Vol Football home opener, University of Tennessee ticketing offered tips and advice on the new all-digital ticketing plan. The university made the decision to help with security. Gate 10 is one of a handful of popular spots people get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Running back Lyn-J Dixon leaves Tennessee football program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running back and recent transfer Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, Tennessee athletics confirmed on Sunday. Dixon committed to Tennessee from the transfer portal at the beginning of August. He previously played four seasons at Clemson and transferred to West Virginia, but left the Mountaineers in the spring before playing a game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

A 40-year-tradition: Free swim lessons continue at John Sevier Elementary

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Kids across East Tennessee are back in class, but students at one Maryville school are stepping outside the classroom for an important lesson. "We're learning [the] basic life skill of swimming," John Sevier Elementary School gym teacher Alex Rouse said. "A lot of these kids don't get the opportunity to go to pools, let alone public pools with their friends."
MARYVILLE, TN
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update

Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 ways to celebrate Senior Citizens Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a senior citizen or know a senior citizen, celebrating this special national holiday can brighten your day. In the United States, Senior Citizen Day is observed on Aug. 21. Here are six great ways to celebrate the holiday. According to the National Institute on Aging, multiple factors that many people experience as they get older may be related to depression, such as social isolation, loneliness, lack of exercise or physical activity and functional limitations that make engaging in activities of daily life difficult.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville local news

