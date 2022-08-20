Read full article on original website
Two residence halls, academic buildings, and a new theatre planned to be built at UT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will stay busy for a while as several construction projects continue this year. One of the most popular upgrades are some planned improvements to Neyland Stadium, meant to enhance seating and create the infrastructure for a club area in the future. There are also renovations on a video board towards the south end zone, with a new video board on the opposite side. There are several additional renovations planned for the stadium through fall 2026.
WATE
Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
Thrive working with around 240 at-risk students after school, its largest program ever
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that gives at-risk students a safe place to go after school started its largest-ever program, serving more than 240 young people from across Knoxville. Thrive is working with students from Lonsdale, West View, Parkridge, new Hopewell and Papermill. They are a faith-based program that...
Maryville, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WBIR
Perfect Game USA 13U Select Baseball Festival showcases top players at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, raises money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lindsey Nelson Stadium is normally home to the Vol baseball team, but it became the home of the 36 best 13U players Perfect Game USA had to offer this weekend. Knoxville hosted the Perfect Game 13U Select Baseball Festival, which culminated with an East-West clash on...
wvlt.tv
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than two weeks until the Vol Football home opener, University of Tennessee ticketing offered tips and advice on the new all-digital ticketing plan. The university made the decision to help with security. Gate 10 is one of a handful of popular spots people get...
State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
WBIR
Running back Lyn-J Dixon leaves Tennessee football program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running back and recent transfer Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, Tennessee athletics confirmed on Sunday. Dixon committed to Tennessee from the transfer portal at the beginning of August. He previously played four seasons at Clemson and transferred to West Virginia, but left the Mountaineers in the spring before playing a game.
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
UT Athletics department meets with Vols fans to answer questions ahead of new digital ticketing system launch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the start of the University of Tennessee's (UT) football season draws near, fans can expect tickets and parking passes to look different this year. In July, UT announced they will be digital this season. The move has sparked many questions for Vols fans, including Jim...
A 40-year-tradition: Free swim lessons continue at John Sevier Elementary
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Kids across East Tennessee are back in class, but students at one Maryville school are stepping outside the classroom for an important lesson. "We're learning [the] basic life skill of swimming," John Sevier Elementary School gym teacher Alex Rouse said. "A lot of these kids don't get the opportunity to go to pools, let alone public pools with their friends."
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomes more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this week. Some are looking forward to getting to know Knoxville better, like Isabella Wade, who is moving to the city from Memphis. "It just feels like home,"...
247Sports
New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings
Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update
Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
Tellico Plains, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sequoyah High School - Madisonville football team will have a game with Tellico Plains High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Sequoyah High School - MadisonvilleTellico Plains High School.
WATE
6 ways to celebrate Senior Citizens Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a senior citizen or know a senior citizen, celebrating this special national holiday can brighten your day. In the United States, Senior Citizen Day is observed on Aug. 21. Here are six great ways to celebrate the holiday. According to the National Institute on Aging, multiple factors that many people experience as they get older may be related to depression, such as social isolation, loneliness, lack of exercise or physical activity and functional limitations that make engaging in activities of daily life difficult.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
WBIR
