KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will stay busy for a while as several construction projects continue this year. One of the most popular upgrades are some planned improvements to Neyland Stadium, meant to enhance seating and create the infrastructure for a club area in the future. There are also renovations on a video board towards the south end zone, with a new video board on the opposite side. There are several additional renovations planned for the stadium through fall 2026.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO