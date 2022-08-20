Ole Miss Transfer Troy Brown Discusses Being a Rebels Leader

Rebels’ linebacker Troy Brown is embracing his new team and looks to make a positive impact for his teammates.

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels have been extremely active this offseason in the transfer portal and rightfully so as their head coach Lane Kiffin dubbed himself as the "Portal King."

The Ole Miss linebacker room welcomed Central Michigan transfer Troy Brown in January. This training camp has been his first taste of playing against SEC level talent on a regular basis.

Brown spoke with the media after practice on Friday about his experience so far with the team.

“As a unit we are coming along,” Brown said. “Guys are being consistent and making plays they didn’t make at the beginning of camp. By the time the season is here we are all going to be in sync.”

Brown played in the Mid-American Conference for Central Michigan the last four seasons. While the tempo of SEC level football is much faster than what he’s used to, the 3-2-6 defensive scheme that the Rebels play has actually been his biggest adjustment.

“It was pretty hard for me at first,” Brown said. “It was something I had to work on, getting my hands on and off blockers instead of just being in a gap scheme. I have to win my one on ones, so that is a lot of skill work I have been working on.”

As Brown adjusts in his first season with the Rebels, many of the young players on this squad are in similar situations.

“I see a lot of myself in the young guys here,” Brown said. “You play slow when you are a little timid and you don’t really know the scheme. I tell them even if you don’t know anything go run your pads and put it into somebody, make someone feel you. I am seeing them progress, but it is on the veterans to stay on them so they can get better.”

With the season inching closer Brown is confident in the Rebels’ defense, but he knows there is still areas they can improve.

“Situational details,” Brown said. “I feel like as a defense if we are situational masters, it will be hard to beat us. As a defense, we have to hone in on the small details.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .