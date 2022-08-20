John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. Born on March 28, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herman and Theresa (Zimmerman) Kunkel. John was a graduate of Bushwick High School in Brooklyn and the Berkley Business School in Long Island. He served in the US Army from 1968 until 1974 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. On February 22, 1970 John married the love of his life and best friend Joanne Victoria Herbst in Middle Village, NY.

