Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
New Canaan police report uptick in theft from residential mailboxes
New Canaan Police report that they are seeing an uptick in the theft of mail from residential mailboxes. Specifically, thieves are stealing checks left in mailboxes and engaging in "Check Washing." "Check Washing" is the process of erasing details from checks to allow them to be rewritten, usually for criminal...
hamlethub.com
Best Lawyers Recognizes Two Attorneys at Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains & Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, Esq., member, has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of Elder Law and Trusts and Estates. Lauren C. Enea, Esq., associate, has also been recognized in the 3rd edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
hamlethub.com
Obituary: John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY
John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. Born on March 28, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herman and Theresa (Zimmerman) Kunkel. John was a graduate of Bushwick High School in Brooklyn and the Berkley Business School in Long Island. He served in the US Army from 1968 until 1974 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. On February 22, 1970 John married the love of his life and best friend Joanne Victoria Herbst in Middle Village, NY.
hamlethub.com
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity - Recording Clerk
Recording Clerk - to take and transcribe minutes of the Sustainable Bethel Commission. Meetings are once a month, the first Thursday of the month, at 7:00 p.m. in Conference Room A in the Municipal Town Hall. The next meeting will be September 1, 2022. Duties include typing the Agenda and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Westchester's HERRO Program Dispenses Almost $250,000 To First Responders
HERRO PROGRAM DISPENSES ALMOST $250,000 TO FIRST RESPONDERS. Tuition reimbursement & student loan repayment help available to active volunteers. (White Plains, NY) – Close to $250,000 has been dispensed so far to over 50 recipients under Westchester County’s tuition and student loan reimbursement program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes.
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, has died
Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, of Danbury, sister of Karen Davidon, aunt to Kate and Clare, and great aunt to Henry and Alice, died on Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 am in St. James' Episcopal Church, 25West St., Danbury with the Rev. Dr. Dustin Trowbridge, Rector, officiating. There will be no calling hours, Contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Danbury resident Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23
Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23, of Danbury, son of Tronisha Watson of Bethel and Shaka Danzy of Danbury, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Home Going services will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1 PM in the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 69 Rowan St., Danbury. Interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery at the direction of the family. Family and Friends will be received at the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday from 11 AM to 12:45 PM.
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on September 7: Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA funds for RVNAhealth, and More
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 pm. Notice is hereby given that a formal Public Hearing for residents will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Annex located in the conference room located at 66 Prospect Street (next to Yanity Gym) to hear items pertaining to the following:
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Movies at The Prospector Theater this week: Miss Harris Goes to Paris, 3000 Years of Longing, Bullet Train and MORE on the big screen!
The Prospector Theater is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater located in Ridgefield, CT. Employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75% of our workforce self-identify with a disability. We sparkle and transform our passions into professions, while earning paychecks with competitive wages.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Public Schools Releases Fall Back to School Guide
The first day of school for Wilton Public School students is Monday, August 29. View Wilton Public Schools Complete Back to School Guide here. Wilton Public Schools has a newly redesigned website. Click HERE. Calendar. View the 2022-2023 District Calendar HERE. Transportation. All transportation information and protocols can be found...
hamlethub.com
Meet Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Honoree - John Patrick
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. Here, we introduce you to the nonprofit's 2022 honoree - John Patrick. You may...
hamlethub.com
Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!
Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
hamlethub.com
SHU's Athletics Dept Welcomes Steve Conn to Its Comms Team
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Steve Conn, a seasoned sports communications specialist, has joined Sacred Heart University’s athletics department as senior associate athletic director for communications. In this position, Conn will oversee all strategic communications, marketing and promotional efforts for SHU’s intercollegiate, athletic and spirit teams. “I love being a small...
hamlethub.com
Mompreneurs bring 2 blue hens art room to Ridgefield
2 blue hens art room (formerly Pop Art! kids), a sensory, process art experience for young artists, is set to open its studio doors at 80 Grove Street the week of September 5. The brainchild of two moms, Rosie and Liz, 2 Blue Hens Art Room offers sensory and art playgroups and classes for children age one through ten. By thoughtfully encouraging young artists to unleash their inner creativity, Rosie and Liz provide budding artists the tools to explore, discover and create.
hamlethub.com
Beardsley Zoo's Annual Golf Outing on September 12 at Brooklawn Country Club
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield is once again the site of one of Fall’s most anticipated golf outings: the 16th Annual Golf Tournament on September 12 to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Brooklawn’s sloping greens will offer Zoo supporters some of the area’s biggest—and most beautiful—challenges.
Comments / 0