I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.

DANBURY, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO