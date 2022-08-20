Read full article on original website
News 12
Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home
Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Classic cars cruise into Stamford for annual auto show
STAMFORD — Classic cars cruised into Columbus Park on Sunday. More than 150 vintage through early-’80s cars were on display on Main Street, featuring live music, outdoor dining, face painting, prizes and more. The Cruising Stamford automobile show, now in its second year, was presented by First Bank...
Stratford Home Heavily Damaged During Fire
A Fairfield County home was heavily damaged during an attic fire over the weekend. The fire happened in Stratford around 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 Alvord St. On arrival, Stratford firefighters reported heavy fire on the west side exterior and in the attic of the home, said Stratford Assistant Fire Chief Robert Daniel.
Charges Pending After CT Victim Dies Following 2-Vehicle Stratford Crash
Charges are pending for a Fairfield County man after a man died following a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in Stratford around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of South Ave and Spada Boulevard. Upon arrival by police, an investigation determined that a Honda driven by Jamar...
Danbury War Memorial Car Show Makes Long Awaited Return Labor Day Weekend
The pandemic shut down everything, which of course includes car shows. Danbury's War Memorial Car Show held its inaugural event almost three years ago, so I think it's about time for a "2nd" Annual, don't you?. With things sort of getting back to normal, the Danbury War Memorial Car, Truck,...
The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year
I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home
Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk
A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville. According to Suffolk County Police,...
greenwichfreepress.com
DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street
On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Alert Issued For Missing Girl Last Seen At Walmart In Norwalk
A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Saira Veliz was last seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said. "She is non-verbal but understands Spanish," said police. She is...
themonroesun.com
Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s
MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
marinebusinessworld.com
Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show returns
Wrapping up this year's NMMA boat shows, the 2022 Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show®, presented by Discover Boating, returns to Norwalk Cove Marina September 22-25, 2022. Expanding to another dock to showcase more boats and featuring a host of new experiences and education, the 2022 boat show will feature something for returning attendees and the next generation of boaters.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Mike Krysiuk, Weston Road …
In 1974, Mike Krysiuk was having a great senior year at Staples High School. He played baseball, and worked at Mario’s. But a devastating automobile accident left him with a traumatic brain injury and many broken bones. He’s well known in his home town, for the motivational talks he...
