Miket
5d ago
It's great to see crime sprees everywhere. Cops don't care because politicians don't care. Voters care but nothing they can do. Just don't go out much. Make Sure you have a gun at home for home invasions.
Mike Rosen
5d ago
This is just disgusting absolutely disgusting, I've got $10,000 worth of stolen converter repairs in the shop right now. this is a very serious hardship for many people why on earth do our police and politicians not do something about it?
Mr. Ralphus
5d ago
are the San Francisco police going to start paying for catalytic converters? you need to arrest these people they're going to do it again.
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Police make arrest in East Oakland shooting; narcotics, firearms seized
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced on social media an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in East Oakland. On the day of the shooting, police said the shooter drove away in a “very distinct” vehicle. Before the arrest was made that day, officers found […]
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Neighbor Dispute Over Dog Escalates to Criminal Investigation in Pittsburg
A neighbor dispute over a dog in Pittsburg has sparked a criminal investigation. A video caught on a home surveillance camera appears to show a walk around the neighborhood taking a threatening turn. “It’s crazy because usually it’s a very calm neighborhood,” said Maricruz Ramos Gill. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
insideevs.com
Oakland Police Looking For Tesla Model Y Owner's Help In Murder Case
Now that authorities across the globe have learned that Tesla's built-in cameras are being used to solve crimes, it's not uncommon for them to check surveillance footage of the area around incidents to see if they can locate a Tesla that was nearby. In the case of a dentist that was shot in Oakland, there's a Tesla Model Y that may provide some missing details.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 1 Injured Auto Collision on Highway 87 [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday evening, one victim was killed and another was injured in an auto collision on Highway 87. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Curtner Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 5th.
KTVU FOX 2
SF investigates after out-of-town cop drops off homeless man in city
San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services. San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards
PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
padailypost.com
Fraud investigation leads to drug lab
Mountain View police officers busted a drug lab inside of an apartment today (Aug. 24.), police said. Officers were executing a search warrant in a fraud case at an apartment complex at 555 San Antonio Road when “they found material that is used to manufacture narcotics,” police said.
Alameda woman drilled hole in fuel tank to siphon gas: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning for stealing gas from a fuel tank, it announced in a Facebook post. APD officers responded to the 1700 block of 2nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of “sawing noises” coming from a parked car. Officers that responded […]
Suspect in multiple San Francisco burglaries arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday announced the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with multiple burglaries committed across the city since June.The first incident was reported on June 14 in the Bayview neighborhood. Officers responded to the 2300 block of 3rd Street and met with the victim who said an unknown suspect broke into their business while it was closed. The victim said the suspect initially stole a safe, returning later with two additional suspects to steal other items, including a cash register. The second incident was reported on the morning of July 31 at a...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Longtime partner of East Bay dentist shot, killed in Oakland shares heartbreaking story
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Friends of Lili Xu, a beloved and highly-skilled dentist in Oakland and Castro Valley, shared their pain and called for local leaders to bring the people responsible for her death to justice. Nelson Chia has been partners with Lili for more than a decade and had...
Shooting in Tenderloin injures 36-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood injured a 36-year-old man, according to police.The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.San Francisco police have not made an arrest or released a detailed description of the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
KTVU FOX 2
Menlo Park police believe drive by shooting was a targeted attack
Menlo Park police said the violence took place around 1:30p.m., in the 500 block of Oak Grove Avenue, near Alma Street. Four people were sitting in a car, in a parking lot close to the Menlo Park Caltrain station, when shots were fired from a passing car.
KTVU FOX 2
Candidate for San Francisco supervisor under investigation denies fraud allegations
Leanna Louie is running for #SF supervisor representing the #SunsetDistrict. She's under investigation and under fire for allegations of voter fraud and questions about whether she lives in the district she's running to represent. Louie says she has done nothing wrong and has proof.
