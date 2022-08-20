Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Hate crime, assault, arson reported at Park in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - A transgender person was allegedly assaulted in People’s Park Sunday morning in what is being investigated as a hate crime by the UC Berkeley police – one of several violent incidents at the park over the weekend. According to the police report, the person was...
KTVU FOX 2
Medical issue delays court hearing in Sunnyvale cold case killing of Karen Stitt
Hawaiian resident Gary Ramirez, 75, was flown to the Bay Area Saturday after he was arrested earlier in the month on suspicion of raping and killing a 15-year-old Palo Alto girl in 1982, police said Monday. Almost 40 years ago, Palo Alto High School student Karen Stitt was dropped off...
KTVU FOX 2
Menlo Park police believe drive by shooting was a targeted attack
Menlo Park police said the violence took place around 1:30p.m., in the 500 block of Oak Grove Avenue, near Alma Street. Four people were sitting in a car, in a parking lot close to the Menlo Park Caltrain station, when shots were fired from a passing car.
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman shot to death in Oakland's Little Saigon during attempted robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - An elderly woman was shot and killed Sunday near Laney College in Oakland during an attempted robbery, prompting an outcry from the city council president. Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice for the woman, who was killed near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Witnesses say victim killed in Mission District shooting was caught in middle of violent dispute
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are hoping the public can help in tracking down those involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend in the city's Mission District. That shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mission and 19th streets, leaving one person dead and two others injured.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
KTVU FOX 2
Dentist killed in attempted robbery in Oakland's Little Saigon
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed after parking in Oakland's Little Saigon in what police described as an attempted robbery. Dr. Lili Xu, 60, a dentist in Oakland's Chinatown, was attacked at about 2 p.m. Sunday near the corner of 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. Surveillance...
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland with blunt force trauma
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police on Sunday investigated a homicide they believe happened early in the morning in East Oakland. Officers responded to a report of a man down on the 2100 block of 90th Ave. and found a man with blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Mayor says 10% of Antioch Police Department under investigation
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch's mayor on Monday said that eight of 57 officers in the police department are under investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors. That number comprises about 10% of the police force and 15% of the patrol officers in the city. All eight are on administrative leave.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say 3 people shot in Mission District, 1 dies at hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said three people were shot Sunday in the Mission District, and one died of their injuries. At approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life threatening injuries when they arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
Extended interview: Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail
A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother last weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. In this extended interview he elaborates on his state of mind and says he was intoxicated.
KTVU FOX 2
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
KTVU FOX 2
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
KTVU FOX 2
Benicia firefighters deliver baby on freeway
BENICIA, Calif. - Benicia firefighters were being hailed as heroes, credited for bringing a baby into the world along a freeway, when the newborn's mother couldn't quite make it to the hospital on time. On Saturday, around 6:20 p.m., the Benicia Fire Department was dispatched to Interstate 680 near Lake...
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda townhome catches fire, producing massive flames: Video
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in the west end of Alameda caught on fire overnight Sunday. Video from the scene shows firefighters battling massive flames and people gathered outside the structure. The fire was in a residential neighborhood with townhomes near Target and the College of Alameda. KTVU is working...
KTVU FOX 2
Independent film 'The Mirror Game' debuts in San Jose
“The Mirror Game” is an independent film about two childhood friends who spend a life-altering weekend in Las Vegas. The film was shot in just 5 days inside a Las Vegas hotel room. Director William J. Stribling, screenwriter Marissa Flaxbart, and actress Teya Patt joined KTVU's Claudine Wong.
