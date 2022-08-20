ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area

DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hate crime, assault, arson reported at Park in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - A transgender person was allegedly assaulted in People’s Park Sunday morning in what is being investigated as a hate crime by the UC Berkeley police – one of several violent incidents at the park over the weekend. According to the police report, the person was...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Medical issue delays court hearing in Sunnyvale cold case killing of Karen Stitt

Hawaiian resident Gary Ramirez, 75, was flown to the Bay Area Saturday after he was arrested earlier in the month on suspicion of raping and killing a 15-year-old Palo Alto girl in 1982, police said Monday. Almost 40 years ago, Palo Alto High School student Karen Stitt was dropped off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary

OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Safeway
KTVU FOX 2

Dentist killed in attempted robbery in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed after parking in Oakland's Little Saigon in what police described as an attempted robbery. Dr. Lili Xu, 60, a dentist in Oakland's Chinatown, was attacked at about 2 p.m. Sunday near the corner of 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. Surveillance...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in Oakland with blunt force trauma

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police on Sunday investigated a homicide they believe happened early in the morning in East Oakland. Officers responded to a report of a man down on the 2100 block of 90th Ave. and found a man with blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mayor says 10% of Antioch Police Department under investigation

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch's mayor on Monday said that eight of 57 officers in the police department are under investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors. That number comprises about 10% of the police force and 15% of the patrol officers in the city. All eight are on administrative leave.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police say 3 people shot in Mission District, 1 dies at hospital

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said three people were shot Sunday in the Mission District, and one died of their injuries. At approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life threatening injuries when they arrived.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Benicia firefighters deliver baby on freeway

BENICIA, Calif. - Benicia firefighters were being hailed as heroes, credited for bringing a baby into the world along a freeway, when the newborn's mother couldn't quite make it to the hospital on time. On Saturday, around 6:20 p.m., the Benicia Fire Department was dispatched to Interstate 680 near Lake...
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship

OAKLAND, Calif. - An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend. Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500. There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot. Winners were announced in the teens...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda townhome catches fire, producing massive flames: Video

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in the west end of Alameda caught on fire overnight Sunday. Video from the scene shows firefighters battling massive flames and people gathered outside the structure. The fire was in a residential neighborhood with townhomes near Target and the College of Alameda. KTVU is working...
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Independent film 'The Mirror Game' debuts in San Jose

“The Mirror Game” is an independent film about two childhood friends who spend a life-altering weekend in Las Vegas. The film was shot in just 5 days inside a Las Vegas hotel room. Director William J. Stribling, screenwriter Marissa Flaxbart, and actress Teya Patt joined KTVU's Claudine Wong.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy