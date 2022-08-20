Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, VirginiaChannelocityFairfax, VA
Related
Minor detained after making pipe bomb threats against elders in Frederick
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office detained a suspect who made pipe bomb threats on social media towards senior citizens.
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
Virginia landlord gets $50K after deputies use Taser in false arrest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded $50,000 to a northern Virginia landlord who was shot three times with a stun gun when sheriff's deputies wrongly arrested him following a tenant's complaint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of smashing car windows with brick in suspected anti-Asian hate crime
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an assault as a suspected anti-Asian hate crime after they say a man threatened three Virginia residents, used a racial slur, smashed the window of a vehicle with a brick and injured two people near McPherson Square Park. Authorities say the...
1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theriver953.com
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Manassas
Prince William County Authorities announced the investigation of a homicide that occurred Friday night in Manassas. Twenty five year old Dalton Moore with no known fixed address was shot to death and another 25 year old man was wounded in the incident. The two men were approached by a third...
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
fredericksburg.today
DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
Police investigate crossbow bolt that was shot into window of Woodbridge home
Prince William County police are investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was shot into the window of a Woodbridge home on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Virginia teen guilty of manslaughter after shooting, killing high school classmates: officials
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A Virginia teenager has been found guilty in the murders of two of his high school classmates in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter Monday in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Both were found...
WTOP
Fauquier Co. teen pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day murders of mom and brother
Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in the February 2020, in the family’s Virginia home. Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in...
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
Man arrested after attempted carjackings, crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was charged after trying to carjack several cars and crashing a stolen car in Fairfax over the weekend. Police first responded to Harry Byrd Highway and Yellow Schoolhouse Road around 3:57 p.m. on Saturday. They heard that a driver had spun out and crashed into the median. […]
North Carolina man arrested in Loudoun, charged with attempted carjacking
After trying unsuccessfully to get into more cars, Guilford ran away from the scene into a wooded area. Deputies, joined by a K-9 unit, then began the search for Guilford and were able to find him. Guilford resisted and tried to assault the deputies as they put him in a patrol car.
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1