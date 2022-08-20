ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcellville, VA

Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Purcellville, VA
Purcellville, VA
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting

One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Manassas

Prince William County Authorities announced the investigation of a homicide that occurred Friday night in Manassas. Twenty five year old Dalton Moore with no known fixed address was shot to death and another 25 year old man was wounded in the incident. The two men were approached by a third...
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested after attempted carjackings, crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was charged after trying to carjack several cars and crashing a stolen car in Fairfax over the weekend. Police first responded to Harry Byrd Highway and Yellow Schoolhouse Road around 3:57 p.m. on Saturday. They heard that a driver had spun out and crashed into the median. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
