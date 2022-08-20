Kvaternik leads Rock Ridge program

EVELETH — One of the last Wolverine teams to form, the Rock Ridge volleyball team is under the gun and first-year head coach Amy Kvaternik is well aware of the challenges in front of her and the rest of the program as they look for liftoff in 2022.

Today, the Wolverines will see what they can put on the court as they attend their first set of scrimmages in Hibbing. Next week, they’ll also attend scrimmages in Esko and Silver Bay.

A former Eveleth High School graduate, Kvaternik has spent her life surrounded by volleyball. Starting from a young age, she continued to compete after high school where she played for four years at St. Scholastica. After becoming a teacher, she moved to Nevada and coached the Nevada Juniors as well as at Chaparral High School. Eventually she relocated to California where she coached for Fallbrook High School.

When Kvaternik’s youngest daughter began playing the sport, her family moved back to Minnesota where she coached for the Minnesota Selects in Maple Grove. Finally, she made her way back to Eveleth after retiring from teaching and coached at the junior high level for the last two years with Rock Ridge as well as with the Minnesota North club team out of Duluth.

Officially hired at the Aug. 8 school board meeting, Kvaternik said she had to weigh the pros and cons of applying for the job before making a final decision late into the application period.

“This past year I coached club volleyball for Minnesota North in Duluth,” Kvaternik said Friday. “So I was hesitant to apply for this job after just finishing coaching there for seven months. I decided if I was going to apply for the Rock Ridge job and get it that I would be done coaching at the club level. So I had to weigh out the two options. I kept waiting to see if anyone else was going to apply.”

After her daughter Aubrey (now a sophomore) and a few other players on the team encouraged her, Kvaternik applied for the open position and was hired.

“My daughter plays for Rock Ridge and it’s always a little difficult when it’s your own child on the team. But we talked about it. A few other plays reached out to me and asked if I would think about it. Aubrey said she’d rather I coach her on the high school team than the club team so I figured I was going to go for it at that point.”

Learning a few weeks ago she would be hired, Kvaternik says the time since has been a whirlwind as she tried to prepare a staff that could give their players the best chance to succeed.

“I’ve been very lucky to get a really good team of coaches with a great deal of experience. The JV coach Melissa Lautigar has coached for 20-some years. Laurie Kuoppala has coached for many years and was the varsity coach for Eveleth-Gilbert for a couple of years. Dianna Hazelton has been brought on and she has good coaching experience for the junior high level.

“We’ve got a great team and we’re really looking at building the program. We’re in it for the long haul and we’ve met numerous times just as coaches to talk about what we can do to bring all these girls together from the junior high level all up to varsity. We want to do it all together and have growth in the program and some unity between all the levels.”

The first two days of practice this week ended up being tryouts as over 50 players showed up in just grades 9-12. With only 36 spots available in total, Kvaternik wanted to make sure every player got a fair shot to make the team.

“We knew it would be really tough this year to bring two schools together and it has been. Having that many girls show up puts you in a tough spot and we as coaches didn’t take it lightly. This is the first time a lot of girls had to face something like this so we tried to do it the best way we could.”

Kvaternik brought in an outside panel of evaluators to look at each and every player at tryouts. Some of the evaluators include former Mesabi Range head coach JoJo Scott, former Virginia head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler, Silver Bay head coach Alicia Nopola and volleyball official Bryan Karich. In total, the evaluators spent about 12 hours attending practice and reviewing the information with each other in order to make their final decisions.

“I was just thrilled they were willing to donate their time. They stayed after and discussed every girl at great lengths. These decisions were not made lightly and they were still hard. People might think it doesn’t matter to coaches but it’s heartbreaking for us too. We’ve been athletes before so we feel it too. I wanted to bring in these evaluators because they have no stake in the game. I didn’t even do any of the evaluating. I was just there when we discussed it all so I could help make it an even playing field.”

With their 36 players selected, Kvaternik says it’s clear already that the players from both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert have embraced each other.

“Right away the girls really came together and I think it’s easy to see that we’re one team now and it’s Rock Ridge. It’s not Virginia girls and Eveleth girls. These are all Rock Ridge volleyball girls.”

That could also translate on to the court where Kvaternik feels her squad will be very well rounded overall.

“In smaller areas you might get one or two girls that are just standout players. The selection process we went through, I think, really helped us find kids that were more than just one dimensional. If all you are is a defensive specialist, then the girls that can do that as well as something else stand out more and have more to offer the team. Overall, it feels like we have a lot of very well rounded players. Where you might only get a couple standouts, here it feels like all of our positions have strong, solid players.”

Looking ahead to their first set of scrimmages today in Hibbing, Kvaternik is excited about getting to try out plenty of different things in a game-like setting.

“This is a space for us to play multiple 20 minute sessions of game without keeping track of score and without any subbing rules. We can try out anything we want to and see what works well. It’s exciting. During evaluations, some girls might think they’re suited for one spot but then all of the evaluators see them playing great somewhere else. We don’t want to pigeonhole any of the kids. Sometimes kids do it to themselves and are afraid to try something new but at the scrimmages, we’ll have a place to try all this new stuff together.”

As a parent and a former teacher, Kvaternik says both of those factor into how she approaches coaching.

“Being a parent and a teacher, I always say coaching is not something you do for the paycheck. I’ve been a volleyball player forever, well into adulthood. It’s an incredible lifetime sport. I love teaching kids and seeing them do something they’ve learned or making little changes to get better at things.

“The mom side in me wants them to grow as people and be a better person going into the world some day. Myself and the coaching staff want to go that extra mile for the girls. The whole team came over last night so we could tie-dye shirts for the scrimmages and be unified in Rock Ridge colors and not be a mix of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert colors. All of those things are things I think about as a coach.”

When it comes to what they hope to accomplish on the court, Kvaternik isn’t worried about that side of things yet.

“You always hope to have a winning season but I think our goals for this season is to really bring this team together. People will say it’s a learning season for the girls but it’s also a learning season for me as a coach. We have plenty of ideas for what we want to do as a program and I’m excited to get the ball rolling on those.”

Kvaternik says some of those ideas include offseason open gyms available to current and potential players, getting the older players back involved with the elementary school program as well as setting up an offseason strength training program in order to keep players healthy in and out of season.

“It’s a lot. I was only just hired so there’s a lot to do but I think with everyone coming together, this a great chance to get all these things started for Rock Ridge into the future.”

Overall, Kvaternik is optimistic on the direction things are going.

“I think people should know we’re doing OK. Everyone on the outside might have their own worries, but the girls are doing good. Things are happy and going well so far which is great to see.”