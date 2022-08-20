ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Kvaternik leads Rock Ridge program

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFQdU_0hO9JtGO00

EVELETH — One of the last Wolverine teams to form, the Rock Ridge volleyball team is under the gun and first-year head coach Amy Kvaternik is well aware of the challenges in front of her and the rest of the program as they look for liftoff in 2022.

Today, the Wolverines will see what they can put on the court as they attend their first set of scrimmages in Hibbing. Next week, they’ll also attend scrimmages in Esko and Silver Bay.

A former Eveleth High School graduate, Kvaternik has spent her life surrounded by volleyball. Starting from a young age, she continued to compete after high school where she played for four years at St. Scholastica. After becoming a teacher, she moved to Nevada and coached the Nevada Juniors as well as at Chaparral High School. Eventually she relocated to California where she coached for Fallbrook High School.

When Kvaternik’s youngest daughter began playing the sport, her family moved back to Minnesota where she coached for the Minnesota Selects in Maple Grove. Finally, she made her way back to Eveleth after retiring from teaching and coached at the junior high level for the last two years with Rock Ridge as well as with the Minnesota North club team out of Duluth.

Officially hired at the Aug. 8 school board meeting, Kvaternik said she had to weigh the pros and cons of applying for the job before making a final decision late into the application period.

“This past year I coached club volleyball for Minnesota North in Duluth,” Kvaternik said Friday. “So I was hesitant to apply for this job after just finishing coaching there for seven months. I decided if I was going to apply for the Rock Ridge job and get it that I would be done coaching at the club level. So I had to weigh out the two options. I kept waiting to see if anyone else was going to apply.”

After her daughter Aubrey (now a sophomore) and a few other players on the team encouraged her, Kvaternik applied for the open position and was hired.

“My daughter plays for Rock Ridge and it’s always a little difficult when it’s your own child on the team. But we talked about it. A few other plays reached out to me and asked if I would think about it. Aubrey said she’d rather I coach her on the high school team than the club team so I figured I was going to go for it at that point.”

Learning a few weeks ago she would be hired, Kvaternik says the time since has been a whirlwind as she tried to prepare a staff that could give their players the best chance to succeed.

“I’ve been very lucky to get a really good team of coaches with a great deal of experience. The JV coach Melissa Lautigar has coached for 20-some years. Laurie Kuoppala has coached for many years and was the varsity coach for Eveleth-Gilbert for a couple of years. Dianna Hazelton has been brought on and she has good coaching experience for the junior high level.

“We’ve got a great team and we’re really looking at building the program. We’re in it for the long haul and we’ve met numerous times just as coaches to talk about what we can do to bring all these girls together from the junior high level all up to varsity. We want to do it all together and have growth in the program and some unity between all the levels.”

The first two days of practice this week ended up being tryouts as over 50 players showed up in just grades 9-12. With only 36 spots available in total, Kvaternik wanted to make sure every player got a fair shot to make the team.

“We knew it would be really tough this year to bring two schools together and it has been. Having that many girls show up puts you in a tough spot and we as coaches didn’t take it lightly. This is the first time a lot of girls had to face something like this so we tried to do it the best way we could.”

Kvaternik brought in an outside panel of evaluators to look at each and every player at tryouts. Some of the evaluators include former Mesabi Range head coach JoJo Scott, former Virginia head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler, Silver Bay head coach Alicia Nopola and volleyball official Bryan Karich. In total, the evaluators spent about 12 hours attending practice and reviewing the information with each other in order to make their final decisions.

“I was just thrilled they were willing to donate their time. They stayed after and discussed every girl at great lengths. These decisions were not made lightly and they were still hard. People might think it doesn’t matter to coaches but it’s heartbreaking for us too. We’ve been athletes before so we feel it too. I wanted to bring in these evaluators because they have no stake in the game. I didn’t even do any of the evaluating. I was just there when we discussed it all so I could help make it an even playing field.”

With their 36 players selected, Kvaternik says it’s clear already that the players from both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert have embraced each other.

“Right away the girls really came together and I think it’s easy to see that we’re one team now and it’s Rock Ridge. It’s not Virginia girls and Eveleth girls. These are all Rock Ridge volleyball girls.”

That could also translate on to the court where Kvaternik feels her squad will be very well rounded overall.

“In smaller areas you might get one or two girls that are just standout players. The selection process we went through, I think, really helped us find kids that were more than just one dimensional. If all you are is a defensive specialist, then the girls that can do that as well as something else stand out more and have more to offer the team. Overall, it feels like we have a lot of very well rounded players. Where you might only get a couple standouts, here it feels like all of our positions have strong, solid players.”

Looking ahead to their first set of scrimmages today in Hibbing, Kvaternik is excited about getting to try out plenty of different things in a game-like setting.

“This is a space for us to play multiple 20 minute sessions of game without keeping track of score and without any subbing rules. We can try out anything we want to and see what works well. It’s exciting. During evaluations, some girls might think they’re suited for one spot but then all of the evaluators see them playing great somewhere else. We don’t want to pigeonhole any of the kids. Sometimes kids do it to themselves and are afraid to try something new but at the scrimmages, we’ll have a place to try all this new stuff together.”

As a parent and a former teacher, Kvaternik says both of those factor into how she approaches coaching.

“Being a parent and a teacher, I always say coaching is not something you do for the paycheck. I’ve been a volleyball player forever, well into adulthood. It’s an incredible lifetime sport. I love teaching kids and seeing them do something they’ve learned or making little changes to get better at things.

“The mom side in me wants them to grow as people and be a better person going into the world some day. Myself and the coaching staff want to go that extra mile for the girls. The whole team came over last night so we could tie-dye shirts for the scrimmages and be unified in Rock Ridge colors and not be a mix of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert colors. All of those things are things I think about as a coach.”

When it comes to what they hope to accomplish on the court, Kvaternik isn’t worried about that side of things yet.

“You always hope to have a winning season but I think our goals for this season is to really bring this team together. People will say it’s a learning season for the girls but it’s also a learning season for me as a coach. We have plenty of ideas for what we want to do as a program and I’m excited to get the ball rolling on those.”

Kvaternik says some of those ideas include offseason open gyms available to current and potential players, getting the older players back involved with the elementary school program as well as setting up an offseason strength training program in order to keep players healthy in and out of season.

“It’s a lot. I was only just hired so there’s a lot to do but I think with everyone coming together, this a great chance to get all these things started for Rock Ridge into the future.”

Overall, Kvaternik is optimistic on the direction things are going.

“I think people should know we’re doing OK. Everyone on the outside might have their own worries, but the girls are doing good. Things are happy and going well so far which is great to see.”

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season

This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Bent Paddle in Duluth rolls out THC sparkling water

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle in Duluth is the latest Minnesota brewery to create a beverage containing THC. Taproom director Pepin Young says they have experience crafting CBD-based drinks and are excited to be introducing their Full Spectrum Sparkling Water. 25 oz. crowlers contain 3.5 mg of THC and 44 mg of CBD.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things

OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Nevada State
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Eveleth, MN
Sports
City
Eveleth, MN
City
Virginia, MN
City
Duluth, MN
State
Virginia State
City
Esko, MN
City
Silver Bay, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man

HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said. 
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside

On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property

DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood

A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eveleth High School#The Nevada Juniors#Chaparral High School#Fallbrook High School#The Minnesota Selects
MIX 108

Two Harbors Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Northland Strong: Heather and Lily

In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
MANKATO, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man found dead in Chisholm after being missing for nearly a month

HIBBING, MN-- The Hibbing Police Department announced Monday a man has been found dead after being missing for nearly a month. The department said Jesse James Crabtree was reported missing on July 22 and hasn’t been heard from since. last week, Crabtree’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods...
HIBBING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Volleyball
MIX 108

Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year

This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
SUPERIOR, WI
livingnewdeal.org

Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth firefighter sentenced to 3 years probation after assault

DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth firefighter found guilty of assaulting a woman has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. In June, Conrad John Sunde IV, 50, was found guilty of Felony Third-Degree Assault for assaulting Mary Modec, 65, on a western Duluth trail. The incident happened in 2020 when...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Summer’s Not Over! Duluth’s Bridgeman’s Restaurant Unveils 4 New Mega Malts

With all the back-to-school business happening across the Northland, and the Minnesota State Fair kicking off Thursday, one could easily fell as though summer is all but over. However, a quick look at the calendar shows that the first day of fall isn't until September 22, so there's really no reason to give up on summer. One Northland business still in summer mode is Bridgeman's.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Dog Days Fundraiser supports community animal shelter

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --Some say we are in the Dog Days of Summer, so there is no better time for a Dog Days fundraiser. On Saturday, Animal Allies Humane Society and the Island Lake Inn hosted a day of fun for pups and humans. All money raised at...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man charged in West Duluth Police Standoff

Duluth, MN -- A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth. Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy