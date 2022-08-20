Read full article on original website
WLBT
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday morning, an incident involving two juveniles left one dead after a gun was accidentally discharged. According to Maj. Marc Ogden, deputies arrived to the scene in the Tin Hill Subdivision in Picayune at around 7:15 a.m. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified 13-year-old Ashton Bean of Carriere as the victim.
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
13-year-old dies after shooting in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 13-year-old died after a firearm was discharged in Pearl River County. The shooting happened in the Tin Hill subdivision on Friday, August 19, according to the Picayune Item. Investigators said the incident involved two juveniles. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Ashton Bean, of […]
NOLA.com
Additional officers assigned to Salmen High after incident where teen brought gun to school
Slidell police will have additional officers stationed at Salmen High School this week following an incident Thursday where a 15-year-old student brandished a loaded gun on campus. Three officers per day will be assigned to Salmen as a precautionary safety measure, according to police spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau, up from one...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside. The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.
NOLA.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Marrero crash; impairment suspected, authorities say
A person was killed and two others injured, including an 8-year-old girl, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Marrero. Authorities say they believe one of the drivers was under the influence. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive when a pickup...
fox8live.com
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former teacher’s aide has been arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records and the victim’s attorney. Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenner. Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego. Education leaders...
WDSU
Tangipahoa deputies searching for man accused of stealing almost a $1,000 worth of purses
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who is being accused of stealing Michael Kors purses from a local store in Natalbany. According to deputies, the suspect stole three purses, valued at $300 a piece, from the Best Stop on Whiskey Lane on Aug. 16.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Two shootings and a stabbing reported Uptown on Sunday
Two men were shot and a blind man was stabbed in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (Aug. 22), the New Orleans Police Department reported. A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Philip Street, between Robertson and Magnolia streets. The gunman drove up in car and opened fire, striking the victim. The gunman fled, and the man was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Broadmoor, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the homicide in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street at around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was...
Louisiana man arrested after searches unearth crack cocaine, marijuana and weapons
MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as surveillance of a parking lot on College Dr. ended with the arrest of Tyronne Green, 41, of Marrero. Detectives kept a close eye on the Jubilee Express after receiving reports of narcotics activity taking place in the parking lot. During the late night surveillance, a detective saw […]
KNOE TV8
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
NOLA.com
In teen's killing in Little Woods, New Orleans police arrest 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has been arrested on a charge fatally shooting a teenager in the Little Woods area of New Orleans. Authorities said Friday they booked Alphonse Bazile with second-degree murder in the killing of Devin Walker, 17. Police were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive on Wednesday...
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
WDSU
Victims speak out after New Orleans mayor supports 13-year-old sentenced for carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — Carjacking victims are speaking out after a 13-year-old boy was convicted of carjacking 5 people in two days with a fake gun. His sentence is probation for three years. The victims say this entire experience has been traumatizing. One moment you are just pulling into your...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Makes Arrest in Arson Case
On August 19, 2022, a suspect was arrested for arson and burglary by the Pass Christian Police Department; which happened in mid-July. The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of arson and burglary. Due to the age of the offender, their name will not be released.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
One dead and three injured in Marrero crash: JPSO
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, 1 person was killed, and 3 others were injured including an 8-year-old girl.
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
Picayune Item
Bus driver arrested for child deprivation
A bus driver for First Step Learning Lab was arrested for child deprivation by the Picayune Police Department on Tuesday, after she allegedly left a child in a van for about two hours with no air conditioning. According to a departmental release, officers with the Picayune Police Department were called...
