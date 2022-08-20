ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- A convicted serial killer who confessed to killing at least 13 people in the 70s died of natural causes on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Herbert W. Mullin was 75 years old at the time of death, and the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death. He was being housed at the California Health Care Facility.

Mullin was admitted from Santa Cruz County on September 18, 1973, while serving two concurrent life-with-the-possibility-of-parole sentences for two counts of first-degree murder and eight concurrent five-years-to-life sentences for eight counts of second-degree murder. Then On December 21, 1973, he was sentenced in Santa Clara County to a consecutive five-years-to-life term for second-degree murder, according to the CDCR.

His victims ranged from as young as 4 to 72 years old, and all but three of his victims were shot to death. According to the Santa Cruz and Santa Clara County District Attorney's Offices, three of his victims were either beaten, stabbed, or clubbed to death.

His murder spree was from October 13, 1972, to February 13, 1973.

Mullins was born on April 18, 1947, in Salinas, California.

svvoice.com

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SUNNYVALE, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms

A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead

OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man convicted on four rape charges of a 17-year-old

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A 46-year-old man was convicted on four rape charges Thursday in a Salinas courtroom, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Carlos Sepulveda Melgoza was found guilty of forcible rape of a minor over 14, forcible oral copulation of a minor over 14, unlawful sexual intercourse and incest, said The post Salinas man convicted on four rape charges of a 17-year-old appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
