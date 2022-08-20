ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Rock Ridge netters open at East Quad

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA — Girls’ tennis players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert will step on the court for their first official match together as Rock Ridge today when the Wolverines travel to Duluth for a quad meet starting at 11:15 a.m.

And while this is their first season under the Rock Ridge banner, co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati say the transition has been smooth, mostly due to efforts made last year to bring the two separate teams closer together.

“Last year was really helpful because we did a lot of things together,” Rosati said Friday morning after practice. We traveled together and planned things together. Our teams got closer last year so it’s been a pretty easy and smooth combination. Both teams see the skills players from the other side brought and I think everyone is excited about the kind of team we can be”

“They’ve flowed in really well together,” Kralich added. “Much better than we expected them to. They’ve kind of just jumped right into it. We were worried about seeing a Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert split but we haven’t seen that at all. They’ve been so good with each other.”

With the Blue Devils and Golden Bears formerly competing in Section 7A, the Wolverines will now move up and play in Section 7AA. They’re see familiar foes such as Duluth East, Pequot Lakes, Hibbing and Grand Rapids but they’re also be looking at a plethora of metro area teams such as Andover, Forest Lake, Cambridge-Isanti and St. Francis that may be unfamiliar to the players. Bringing together two storied tennis programs of their own, the coaches are confident their team can fit in with the best in their new section.

“We’re going to be pretty competitive this year which is exciting,” Kralich said. “Moving up a class is a challenge in itself but we’re seeing from the first week that we have some really talented kids out there. We go back and forth every day on our lineups and then someone else surprises us and it changes everything.

“The competition will be tougher,” Rosati continued. “There’s some nerves there but I think we’re going to be pretty strong and our girls are excited to compete already so I think we’ll be able to hang in there.”

The combination also comes with a major facelift to their regular season schedule. Removing some teams and adding others all while piling on the quad meets where the Wolverines will see three matches in a day multiple times throughout the season.

“The section is much larger so we have a lot more teams we need to see,” Kralich said. “We have four quad matches in a week coming up and that’s a lot of matches and a lot of teams to see. We want to use each match as a way to grow and make sure we’re seeing teams that will challenge us and help our girls get better.”

The Wolverines quad meet today will see them taking on Duluth East, Simley and Burnsville. Drafting up multiple lineups to use throughout the day, the coaches are looking to balance their chances of success along with giving 16 different girls an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We have to start somewhere,” Rosati said. “We’re going to throw out a lineup that we have faith can do well but we’ll also have other lineups where we have to see where it goes. It might not all be successful at first but we can switch things up if it doesn’t work out.”

Looking at today, both coaches want to see solid efforts from every player. With only five days of practice in the books, neither is expecting their players to be perfect.

“We want to go and see that effort and excitement from our girls,” Rosati said. “It’s the first match of the season so we know we’re not going to be as strong on the first day as we will be by the end of the year. If we can see a good attitude and effort, especially from the doubles teams, I think that will go a long way towards the success of the season.”

Those doubles teams, Kralich added, are subject to multiple changes.

“We want to see if the doubles teams can jive together. Maybe they can’t but a lot of girls are going to be playing with multiple partners and trying to see what fits best. It’s exciting to see the lineups and think about how they’ll play out. We’ve seen five days worth of practice so it’ll be cool to see if things click and how everyone works together in a match.”

The Wolverines are captained this year by seniors Lydia Delich, Katelyn Torrel and Paige Maki. Solid players on the court in the past, the coaches believe they have a very experienced trio leading the team.

“All of the girls are fantastic and that’s the thing,” Rosati said. “If we could pick 20 captains, we easily would have done that. But we can only have a few and, individually, these girls were top players before we combined and they were always there giving it their best, bringing the team together and leading the team so it’s only fitting they’re our captains now. They’re making up chants for the team and setting up plans for things to do outside of practice. They’re all going to breakfast together after practice today so they’ve really shown themselves to be great leaders.”

“And all of that was unprovoked by us,” Kralich added. “They did this all on their own and they exceeded our expectations just in the first week.”

All those expectations were exceeded even with the players coming to the courts bright and early for 7 a.m. practices. Kralich says it’s nice to get practice out of the way early so the girls can still enjoy their summer but Rosati adds that it shows an extra level of commitment to start so early.

“Some people, if they really didn’t care or were unsure if they wanted to be here, those early practices would have been an easy reason not to come. Those that are here, it shows they want to be here. They’re tired at first, but then they get up and start running and soon enough they’re awake and having fun and laughing.”

Working together as co-head coaches, both Kralich and Rosati say the two of them at the helm is a strong example of what collaborative work can do.

“We told the girls to look at us as if we’re one person,” Rosati said. “We’re texting each other every day making plans about tennis and then at the same time, we’ll send each other the same messages so we already know we’re on the same page.”

“We can also bounce ideas off each other,” Kralich said. “Watching the girls play their challenges matches this week, we can run things by each other. She sees something I don’t see or vice versa. Behind the scenes, it feels like everything is running smoothly because we hold each other accountable.”

“And it helps the players too,” Rosati finished. “Every player clicks with a certain coaching style or personality differently. In matches, I can go out and talk to a girl so many times but then if Jess goes out there the next time, they can get a fresh perspective on things. It’ll be nice to see as the season goes on who delivers help to the girls in each different scenario.”

Ultimately, the team is looking forward to the challenges in front of them and what they could accomplish by the end of things.

“Looking at where we start tomorrow compared to where we want to end, that’s really exciting to think about,” Rosati said. “We’re going to get a lot of tennis in over this next week and I think the girls are looking forward to it.”

“We’re just really excited to be a part of this inaugural Wolverines season,” Kralich added. “It’s so fun and seeing them form these bonds so quickly has been really rewarding to see.”

#Eveleth Gilbert
Virginia, MN
