ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How to fight the Mexican and Chinese fentanyl cartels driving biggest money laundering scheme in history

By David Asher, Jaime Puerta
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwDuR_0hO9JDdE00

On Sunday, as the nation marks National Fentanyl Prevention & Awareness Day, it’s worth noting that last year alone more than 100,000 Americans died in drug-related deaths, the vast majority from pills cooked with fentanyl, an opioid analogue 50 times stronger than heroin.

As the five-year toll of fentanyl deaths spirals into levels last seen in world wars, the US government needs to launch an all-out narco-war with the Mexican drug cartels manufacturing and trafficking the drug , along with their Chinese Triad organized-crime-syndicate partners. Victims deserve action to put cartels and the Triads out of business once and for all.

As Drug Enforcement Administrator Anne Milgram explains, “Drug cartels in Mexico are mass-producing fentanyl and methamphetamine largely sourced from chemicals in China, and they’re distributing these substances throughout the United States. We are finding these deadly drugs in every state; in cities, suburbs, rural areas and local communities spanning the country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsPmx_0hO9JDdE00
Fentanyl deaths in the United States have spiraled out of control.
Twitter / @CBPPortDirNOG

Mexican cartels , particularly the Sinaloa and Jalisco ones, have partnered with the Chinese Triads in shipping fentanyl precursors from China to Mexico, where the deadly substance is manufactured, frequently with the help of Chinese chemists. Fentanyl-laced pills (everything from counterfeit oxycodone to Aleve) and drugs like heroin and methamphetamine get secreted into the United States and Canada to be distributed on the street.

Then the funds get laundered. One of the largest money-laundering schemes involves students from China here on education visas. Per the DEA, thousands of students pick up the drug money; they bring Samsonites of cash to Chinese money brokers who operate out of restaurants, travel agencies and other storefronts.

Part of the profits then get sent by WeChat back to the cartels and Triads via Chinese banks; other funds get dropped into casinos by Chinese gamblers who buy chips and redeem them for bankers checks. The rest is laundered into US real estate — part of black-market investment schemes to get money out of China — and illicit businesses, particularly illegal marijuana cultivation (which undercuts legal weed production and sales).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJh09_0hO9JDdE00
An officer from the US Customs and Border Protection, Trade and Cargo Division finds Oxycodone pills in a parcel at John F. Kennedy Airport’s US Postal Service facility.
AFP via Getty Images

The scale and scope of the laundering activity inside our borders is huge, constituting the largest money-laundering scheme in world history. Billions in narco profits are being invested off the crest of the Sino-Mexican-perpetrated death wave.

Why the Biden Justice Department hasn’t made prosecuting this conspiracy its top priority is a mystery. Statutes like RICO are tailor-made for enforcement against the cartels and crime groups at the heart of this nightmare, as well as complicit banks, communication and payment means such as WeChat and SnapChat, Chinese money-brokers and students.

Moreover, the kingpins operating in Mexico and Asia can be hunted down and arrested. Indeed, one of the largest players in Chinese organized crime in North America and Asia, Canada-based Tse Chi Lop — a k a the “Asian El Chapo” — was arrested in a joint US-Australia-Dutch operation in January. His extradition from the Netherlands to Australia is pending. If Tse cooperates, the entire criminal enterprise could be exposed and brought down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137KcA_0hO9JDdE00
Photos of Americans who died from a fentanyl overdose are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSPAW_0hO9JDdE00
Suspected Sam Gor drug syndicate kingpin Tse Chi Lop is known as the “Asian El Chapo.”
VIA REUTERS

In addition to having DOJ do its job and prosecute, here’s a valuable (if not-so-diplomatic) idea for the State Department: revoke the visa of every Chinese “student” who picks up money for a drug cartel, immediately, permanently and without exception. And sanction the Chinese companies engaging in illicit exports of fentanyl precursors, as well as those financial actors engaged in laundering for the cartels.

Finally, the hundreds of thousands of American families who have lost loved ones to synthetic opioids should be allowed to sue the Chinese government, creating a huge class-action movement to gain financial revenge for their horrendous personal injury.

China is engaged in a reverse Opium War against the West, with its top target US society. Defeating the Chinese in that war won’t be easy, but it’s far better to try than to do nothing serious and accept the deaths of 100,000 kids every year.

David Asher, a former senior State Department official, is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute. Jaime Puerta heads Victims of Illegal Drugs. He lost his only son, Daniel, to fentanyl poisoning in 2020.

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Illegal Drug Trade#Money Laundering#Us Postal Service#Mexican#Americans#Chinese Triad#Sinaloa#Sec
nationalinterest.org

It Could Happen: A Military Coup Against Yoon Suk-yeol Is Possible

There is a chance that history will record him as the first civilian president subject to a military insurrection since the introduction of the 1987 democratic Constitution. My recent article entitled “Can Biden save South Korea’s Unpopular President from Himself?” has stirred up debate about whether a military rebellion is possible in South Korea. Some contend that since the civilian control of the military took root in the 1987 democratic constitution, a coup has become a distant memory in the country.
WORLD
Markets Insider

A Johns Hopkins professor who studies housing discrimination claims in a lawsuit that he himself became a victim: 'It's an absolute gut punch'

A Baltimore couple filed a lawsuit alleging that their home was undervalued because they are Black, The New York Times reported. An appraisal company valued their home much higher when they had a white colleague stand in for them. Many homeowners of color have spoken out against housing appraisal discrimination...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy