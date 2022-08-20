ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

DeSantis stumps for Mastriano in key battleground state

By Matt Dixon
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEc4t_0hO9JBrm00
Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on August 19, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. | Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ron DeSantis used his star power among Republicans to rally conservatives in Pennsylvania Friday for Doug Mastriano, that state’s GOP nominee for governor who loudly backed former President Donald Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election.

The Florida Republican governor’s remarks, however, sounded more like an early appeal to GOP voters in a key swing state than a campaign event to boost Mastriano.

“I know corporate media thinks that they can just run over people,” DeSantis said at the Pittsburgh rally. “You ain’t running over this governor. I’m punching back.”

The rally at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh was part of DeSantis’ national tour to bolster key Republican Senate and gubernatorial candidates who also have the backing of Trump. Last week, DeSantis spoke at rallies in Arizona for GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters and Kari Lake, the state’s Republican gubernatorial nominee. He is also stumping for GOP Senate hopeful J.D. Vance in Ohio.


DeSantis has avoided echoing Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen. He has, for example, said Florida’s 2020 election results went smoothly and has rejected calls to conduct a statewide audit of the results.

The national campaign tour comes as DeSantis continues to cash in on his growing popularity with conservative voters and amid continued speculation that he’ll launch a bid for president in 2024.

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to introduce to you what a governor should be, a fighter for the United States,” Mastriano said, introducing DeSantis. “The best governor in the United States, America’s Ron DeSantis from Florida.”

Mastriano is running in a nationally-watched race against Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Investigators with the Jan. 6 select committee have accused Mastriano of plotting to recruit alternate electors in Pennsylvania to hand Trump a victory despite Biden winning the state. Mastriano was also at the Capitol before insurgents attacked the complex on Jan. 6. and has faced blowback for his association with far-right social media platform Gab co-founder Andrew Torba, who has made antisemitic remarks.


The Pennsylvania governor’s race is among the most high-profile of the 2022 midterms. A recent poll f rom Public Opinion Strategies had Shapiro with a 50-35 advantage.

DeSantis, however, only mentioned Mastriano a handful of times during the Friday rally and focused mostly on his accomplishments in Florida. He claimed, for example, that Pennsylvania could become the “Florida of the North” if voters elected Mastriano.

Much of DeSantis’ rally speech was a greatest hits of the talking points he has used in press conferences in Florida and elsewhere, including how he rejected Covid-19 mandates, which helped fuel DeSantis’ rise because he reopened the Florida economy faster than most other states.

“Even some of these establishment Republicans were saying, ‘oh, you can't do that because we were backing [Anthony] Fauci,’” DeSantis said, referring to the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, who during the pandemic became a national political boogeyman for Republicans. “We are not following some of these bureaucrats who had no regard for your freedom, who had no regard for the struggles that people were going through during their policies.”

DeSantis largely lauded his own conservative accomplishments but also cobbled together a nationally-focused message on Covid restrictions.

“I see now Philadelphia is forcing masks on students,” DeSantis said. “And they said that they were telling me that Pittsburgh may do that too. There is no justification for muzzling students for eight hours.”

Comments / 11

Sam Kline
3d ago

Does DeSantis really help you makeup your mind? What if he didnt come? How would youdecide? Keep out of state people, money, and "influencers" OUT of Pennsylvania's business. DeSantis is merely testing presidential waters. Maybe if he stayedin florida, andgone to court today to defend his actions, he wont have LOST. Another "republican" trying to strip 1st amendment rights away.

Reply
8
Scorpion 1031
3d ago

How many actually showed up to listen to their 💩show, five people?

Reply(3)
11
Related
WBRE

Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling.  A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The surprise billing arbitration rules are here

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With Alice Miranda Ollstein, Megan Messerly and Ruth Reader. WELCOME TO MONDAY PULSE — Hey, everyone, it’s Megan Wilson, the health team’s lobbying reporter....
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Things looking up for open primaries in Pennsylvania

Getting Pennsylvania to open up primary elections to political independents was bound to be an uphill climb. After all, change often does not over well in this tradition-loving state. And state legislators have a natural interest in preserving the system that got them elected in the first place. But we’re...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Candidates make final primary pitches

As early voting wrapped up on Sunday for this week’s congressional and state Senate primary, we can’t claim the streets were pulsing with political energy. But candidates were out in force all weekend making their closing arguments in some hard-fought races. As for voters, in New York City 76,335 have cast ballots through the end of early voting Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Stumps#Republican Senate#Politics State#Election State#Republicans#Gop Senate
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers against legislation that would arm teachers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bill in Harrisburg would allow teachers and staff to have guns in schools. House Bill 2771 was introduced by Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10. It would allow a school employee who has a concealed carry permit to have their gun on school grounds.  "Our kids are sitting ducks and soft targets in school districts," Bernstine said.  He said he wants to make schools safer for everyone, adding criminals will not care about a "gun-free zone" sign if they intend to do harm.  "We need to make sure we have people on the front lines there...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Standing room only for DeSantis-Vance rally in Girard

One of the country's rising Republican tides stopped in The Valley, hoping to lift Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance's boat. "If you know anything about our state, you know you don't have to look very far to find somebody from Ohio," joked Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Friday's 'Unite to...
GIRARD, OH
POLITICO

Illinois archives open, not classified

SPRINGFIELD – The state of Illinois has its own vault of archives for records from the governor’s office and other government agencies. But you’re not likely to see controversy erupt in the way it has over former President Donald Trump storing White House documents at Mar-a-Lago. Regarding...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

Weekend at Bernie's rally

ON THE STUMP — Bernie Sanders’ summer rallies are as much a show of support for the organized labor movement as they are a show of the staying power of his political movement. That enduring strength was on display on Sunday when Sanders, despite sweltering temperatures and late-summer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
14K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy