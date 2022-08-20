ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Nearly 75% of Texas public schools graded A or B in latest school ratings

TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship

FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
