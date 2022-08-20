Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
DFW Weather: Flood warnings issued for Dallas, Tarrant counties as rain causes flooding and road closures across North Texas
DALLAS — Areal flood warnings remain in effect for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 4 p.m. Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout North Texas. More than seven inches of rain fell over DFW Airport overnight, with the...
12newsnow.com
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
12newsnow.com
Nearly 75% of Texas public schools graded A or B in latest school ratings
TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
12newsnow.com
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
