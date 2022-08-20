Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend
A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, on East Shannon Road to a complaint the man was knocking at the door of a room at hotel. Upon arrival, police ascertained the room was occupied by the man’s ex-friend, who was trying to hide from him because of his continued harassment of her.
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26th at 6:30pm. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 22, 2022
MURRAY, SHELBY LYNN – MTR/ BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. HILL, SYBRENA DIANNE – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION; THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 (TWO COUNTS) GAFFNEY, EDWARD LEE, JR – MTR/MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G, DFZ CT.1; MTR/MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G, DFZ CT.2. EDWARDS, DESTINAE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 22, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Clegg,Raphael Jamule – AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON. Patterson,Dantrel Mcquest – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD. Shannon,Aarron – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Steptoe,Clarence Lavar – Parole Violation Warrant. Thompson,Haley Brooke – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED.
Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
Nearly 3,300 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 3,379 without power in the East Texas area. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 11 Angelina County – 1,168 Bowie County – 48 Camp County […]
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
easttexasradio.com
Motorcyclist Arrested After Chase
A Hopkins County Deputy observed a motorcyclist speeding on Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs and attempted to stop the driver, but a brief pursuit ensued. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Gerald of Cooper, was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and impounded his motorcycle. They released Gerald after he posted bond. Mugshot not available.
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
KLTV
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Illegal Dumping Near Sulphur Springs Lake
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of illegal dumping near Sulphur Springs Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson was advised Aug. 17, 2022, that James Hurley Cork had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into illegal dumping of a large amount of sheetrock at the end of County Road 4703 near Sulphur Springs Lake. Wilkerson traveled to CR 4703, where he observed sheetrock along with other miscellaneous waste had indeed been dumped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
Over 9 grams of meth seized in Smith County, 1 arrested
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front […]
Morning traffic in Smith County due to flooding
LINDALE, Texas — Roads are back open on Interstate 20 after several wrecks led to backed up traffic going eastbound early Monday morning. In southwest Tyler on Graham Drive, a large branch fell on top of power lines and a car. Neighbors said they were awoken to the sound of the tree falling onto their car and then their lights went out. Smith County was under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
KXII.com
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man was pronounced dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sherman. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of East Scott Street. On scene, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a...
Police Seek Four Women Suspected of Stealing Credit Cards at Stores in Tyler, Texas
Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas. Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?. These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer...
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 1