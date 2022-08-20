NEW ORLEANS — Six shootings in the New Orleans area Friday night and Saturday morning have resulted in one person's death and eight injuries. NOPD officials are investigating the homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say two male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital by EMS. One of the victims would later die from his injuries.

