ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

New Orleans Police investigating 6 shootings in last 24 hours that injured 8 and left 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS — Six shootings in the New Orleans area Friday night and Saturday morning have resulted in one person's death and eight injuries. NOPD officials are investigating the homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say two male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital by EMS. One of the victims would later die from his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD investigating accident that killed pedestrian in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in New Orleans East early Saturday morning. NOPD officials say a male pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling north in the right lane in the area around the intersection I-510 North and I-10 West. The driver pulled over once he heard impact.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy