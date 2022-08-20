Read full article on original website
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road in Lynchburg on Saturday.
Smoking materials led to SE Roanoke fire that injured one person, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two days after a southeast Roanoke house fire sent one person to the hospital, officials announced the cause of the blaze was related to smoking materials. Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block...
Tires pulled from James River as part of annual cleanup
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dumpster filled with tires pulled from the James River this year will be picked up Tuesday for disposal. An annual cleanup of tires in Botetourt County has ended with 160 tires pulled from the river from Iron Gate to Arcadia, thanks to local volunteers and businesses. 90% of the tires collected were in the Iron Gate to Horseshoe Bend section of the river, according to Botetourt County.
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
Pittsylvania County firefighter making progress after tragic incident in July
PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A miraculous turn of events for this firefighter. After being involved in a serious crash in July, Thomas Page is now alert and is able to stand and follow some commands, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced in a Facebook post. This comes after the...
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
Roanoke FireEMS crewmembers finish mowing woman's yard after medical emergency
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke FireEMS Department crewmembers are taking their civic duty to the community to a whole new level. Earlier this week, the department said Engine 8 and Medic 4 were dispatched to an EMS call for a patient who experienced a medical emergency when she was out mowing her yard.
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – On day one of the trial into the deadly Rockbridge County gas station explosion, the Commonwealth Attorney stated the defendant overfilled gasoline tanks by more than 800 gallons – an action alleged to have played a role in the 2019 explosion. Phillip Westmoreland delivered...
Rockbridge County: I-81 overnight ramp closures begin Monday at exit 205
Nearly two weeks of overnight on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled for Interstate 81 at exit 205 in Rockbridge County. The nightly ramp closures are from Monday night through Sept. 2. Overnight flagger traffic control is also scheduled for Route 606 (Raphine Road) in the area of the I-81 interchange....
Botetourt County Public Schools reminds drivers to be cautious around school buses
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is into its third week of the new school year. But a concern they’ve recently had is on the roads. “We wanted to remind our parents, that exercise caution during the morning and afternoon loading and unloading of students. Particularly on roadways where there may not be a median,” said Michael Moser, communications specialist for BCPS.
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
Man Shot and Killed in Roanoke Saturday Morning
ROANOKE, VA – A man was shot in Roanoke and died shortly after being rushed...
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The shooting occurred at a parking garage located at 33 Salem Avenue SW. Officers heard gunshots as they were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW and went towards the location. Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or suspects were accounted for. Shortly...
Multi-vehicle crash, miles-long backup cleared on I-81 South in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday motorists are backed up for several miles in Botetourt County due to a multi-vehicle crash shutting down I-81 South. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 158.6 of I-81. As of this writing, VDOT...
