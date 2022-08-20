BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dumpster filled with tires pulled from the James River this year will be picked up Tuesday for disposal. An annual cleanup of tires in Botetourt County has ended with 160 tires pulled from the river from Iron Gate to Arcadia, thanks to local volunteers and businesses. 90% of the tires collected were in the Iron Gate to Horseshoe Bend section of the river, according to Botetourt County.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO