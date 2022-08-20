ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFC Notes; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks

49ers’ owner Jed York said that they would be “happy” to keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season given you “can’t have enough good quarterbacks.”. “I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York said, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John and Kyle want to do. But I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be. I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Is Lamar Jackson being held back by the Baltimore Ravens?

Hall of Famer Steve Young is high on Lamar Jackson, whose self-imposed Week 1 deadline to sign a contract extension is nearing. He even went as far as to say that the star QB shouldn’t rush to close a deal with Baltimore Ravens — a team that Young believes has been holding Jackson back "year after year."
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Michael Irvin Putting 1 NFL Quarterback Under Major Pressure

A lot of quarterbacks head into the 2022 NFL season with heavy expectations. But for Hall of Fame wide receiver and NFL analyst Michael Irvin, there's one who he thinks has the most pressure this year. Appearing on ESPN's First Take today, Irvin declared that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek...
NFL
FanSided

3 offensive Cleveland Browns whose stock dropped against the Eagles

Not every Cleveland Browns player looked good against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns are trying to salvage the season after the suspension of disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson will be out the first 11 games of the year and managed to negotiate his suspension so that he can come back with enough time in the year so that the year is counted against his contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Montana
NBC Sports

Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds

During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Five Chiefs players barely hanging onto a roster spot

With more roster cuts due this week and next, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster are barely hanging onto their spots. The Kansas City Chiefs sent their fans home happy, after a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Aug. 20, 2022. From top to bottom, fans left feeling good about the new-look Chiefs, from the rookies to the veterans. Several Chiefs players were not active for Kansas City on Saturday, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and tight end Blake Bell.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Seahawks#American Football#Sports#Hall Of Famer#Mvp#Afc North#Espn
FanSided

Tom Brady hilariously responds to Masked Singer conspiracy theory

Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, and addressed the theory that he took time off to perform on the Masked Singer. Tom Brady dominated NFL headlines this offseason by announcing his retirement and then his un-retirement. But during training camp, Brady stepped away from the team for personal reasons. That led to a conspiracy theory being spread across social media that he left the team to participate in the FOX show, the Masked Singer.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Top 10 NFL quarterbacks in 2022-23

Having an elite quarterback can do wonders for a franchise. When the 2022-23 NFL season gets underway in September, the world’s best signal-callers will be taking the field, but ranking the best can get pretty strenuous with everything you need to factor (statistics, accolades, leadership and more). Tom Brady...
NFL
FOX Sports

How Kyler Murray calling plays helps him as Cardinals' QB

GLENDALE, Ariz. — When Kyler Murray took over playcalling duties late in the third quarter Sunday, receiver Greg Dortch knew the ball was going down the field. "Kyler's very aggressive," Dortch said. "He wants the big play every time. I love that. That's how he plays. He's explosive. He's a playmaker, so of course he's going to call plays that show that."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Had Success On The Headset Sunday Night

The Arizona Cardinals hope to do better than their fate last season. If that’s the case, they would like to make it past the Wild Card Round wherein they lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last year. It wasn’t just any loss because they were dominated...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury update: Health trending right direction

While the 49ers wrestle with some injury issues at right tackle, they’re seeing their health trend up at some other positions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday in a conference call with media said the team expected to get a slew of their injured players back in action in the final week of the preseason.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy