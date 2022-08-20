ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Jail officer accused of attacking inmate in Posey County

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ds5s_0hO9GFrP00

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Posey County Jail Officer was arrested and fired Friday after authorities accuse him of official misconduct. The sheriff’s office alleges that Jail Officer Daniel Long battered an inmate on July 9, 2022. This accusation prompted the sheriff’s office to request an investigation from the Indiana State Police.

While the investigation was pending, deputies say Jail Officer Long was assigned to the jail control room, where he had no physical contact with inmates.

Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon

According to a sheriff’s document, Indiana State Police apprehended long and took him to jail where he was booked on charges of Official Misconduct and Battery. After the arrest, deputies say Long was told by Sheriff Office staff that he was fired.

“This is an extremely sad situation for everyone involved,” says Sheriff Latham. “It has been my goal as the Sheriff of Posey County to provide the utmost professional service to everyone, regardless of the circumstances.”

Bank robbery suspect identified

He also commented, saying, “After reviewing the video footage, when brought to my attention, I felt it necessary to request an investigation be completed by an outside agency. No one is above the law. To the citizens of Posey County, as your Sheriff, I want to assure you this type of behavior will not be tolerated and those who participate in this kind of conduct will be held accountable.”

Long is being held on a $1,500 cash bond. Officials say the arrest went down without incident.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

