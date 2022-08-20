The Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County discussion marks progress for two developments in Seaside.

Read full article on original website
Related
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused
We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
lookout.co
We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Several years ago, I was sitting with a neighbor on his hilltop property enjoying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Hollister street renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A street in Hollister has been renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader César Chávez. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road is now Avenida César Chávez. Community groups, residents and city and county officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
benitolink.com
Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District
The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
tourcounsel.com
Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California
Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of California.
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz
It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows
SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
townandtourist.com
Top 20 Santa Cruz Hiking Trails (Traditional & Relaxing!)
Santa Cruz is one of the most well-known tourist attractions, and it is all for a good reason. It is filled with beautiful sandy beaches, great surfing areas, organic farms, and redwood-covered mountains. Santa Cruz is perfect for those who want to go to California but are not quite sure where.
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Foundation Hosts 16th Annual Skirt Steak BBQ; Kyla Oberman and Nick Chappell Comment
WATSONVILLE, CA - The California Giant Foundation’s Skirt Steak BBQ is one event I hear talk of all year long, so I was eager to learn how this year’s celebration shook out. California Giant Berry Farms’ 501(c)3 non-profit raised over $22,000 for local non-profits, and nearly 1,100 community members were served in the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antelope Valley Press
Officials: Three killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said, Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed, Thursday, at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their...
Victims of Watsonville mid-air plane collision identified
Three people who were killed after their planes collided mid-air above Watsonville Municipal Airport last week were identified by a sheriff's coroner on Monday.
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
It’s not a goodbye; it’s a see you later
Nearly 10 years ago I took the advice of former Pajaronian Sports Editor Glenn Cravens to apply for his position as he was leaving for another regional publication. At the time, I was three years removed from my Watsonville High School graduation, and still in the thick of earning my journalism degree from San Jose State University. I’m not sure where my life would have gone if I had decided to not walk through the doors of our old offices on Westridge Drive and interview for the job. All I know is that I’m happy I did, indeed, muster up enough courage to do so.
Comments / 0