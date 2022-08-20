ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

The Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County discussion marks progress for two developments in Seaside.

By Christopher Neely
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Ready to start a new work journey? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College. Medical Assistant at The County of Santa Cruz. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused

We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Seaside, CA
Seaside, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
KSBW.com

Hollister street renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A street in Hollister has been renamed in honor of civil and labor rights leader César Chávez. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road is now Avenida César Chávez. Community groups, residents and city and county officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District

The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Campbell
tourcounsel.com

Introducing the Beautiful Waddell Beach in California

Waddell Beach is the local windsurfing spot and it is a beach where we will usually find plenty of room to do whatever we want. If you don't like crowded and crowded beaches, this is the beach to visit if you are in the Santa Cruz area of ​​California.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KSBW.com

'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz

It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Board Of Directors#Water Service#California American Water#Parker Flats#Mcwd
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for illegal South Bay sideshows

SAN JOSE -- Generally, illegal sideshow participants await for the cover of darkness, but that wasn't the case in Santa Clara County on Saturday.Hundreds gathered to watch and take part in sideshows in front of the Great America in Santa Clara, on Santa Teresa Blvd  and the 87 Freeway off ramp and at Lundy Ave and Concourse Drive in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.The rowdy crowd in front of the Great America was finally disperse by a line of Sant Clara police vehicles. At the two San Jose sideshows, spectators  added a new twist, pelleting the vehicles with water balloons. Video also recorded two spectators being grazed by a spilling car. Other spectators came to their aid. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was also not immediately known if any tickets were issued, cars seized or arrests made.
SAN JOSE, CA
townandtourist.com

Top 20 Santa Cruz Hiking Trails (Traditional & Relaxing!)

Santa Cruz is one of the most well-known tourist attractions, and it is all for a good reason. It is filled with beautiful sandy beaches, great surfing areas, organic farms, and redwood-covered mountains. Santa Cruz is perfect for those who want to go to California but are not quite sure where.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Antelope Valley Press

Officials: Three killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said, Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed, Thursday, at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com

It’s not a goodbye; it’s a see you later

Nearly 10 years ago I took the advice of former Pajaronian Sports Editor Glenn Cravens to apply for his position as he was leaving for another regional publication. At the time, I was three years removed from my Watsonville High School graduation, and still in the thick of earning my journalism degree from San Jose State University. I’m not sure where my life would have gone if I had decided to not walk through the doors of our old offices on Westridge Drive and interview for the job. All I know is that I’m happy I did, indeed, muster up enough courage to do so.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy