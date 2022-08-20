Read full article on original website
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Church working to send supplies to help flood victims
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - A church in Southern Missouri is ready to help those in need after dangerous flooding swept through portions of Kentucky. The Thayer, MO Free Will Baptist Church says the immediate need is towels of all kinds, bedding, and small appliances such as toasters. Youth Pastor Tony...
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. Superintendent Brent Bunch said a Brookland police officer was directing traffic...
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
Police watching for distracted, unrestrained drivers
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - As the Labor Day weekend approaches, area law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to buckle up and keep their eyes on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 51% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020 were unrestrained. That same year, 3,142 people lost their lives due to distracted driving.
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Woman accused of slashing tires, breaking windows to male’s vehicles
A Mountain View woman is accused of slashing tires on her boyfriend’s vehicles, ATV and lawn mower in the Cranfield area. Thirty-seven-year-old Lauren Cullen was arrested Thursday evening on a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief and a charge of disorderly conduct. According to the incident report, a Baxter...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Superintendent heads to the sky for school traffic solution
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland School District has seen explosive growth over the past 5 years, leading to more parents in car lines than ever. “We are averaging about 164 new kids each year and when you look at the traffic that brings in from our school and local kids, it can be quite challenging to get around in streets early in the morning and late in the afternoon,” said Brookland school district superintendent Brett Bunch.
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marmaduke woman is facing several consequences for fraudulently receiving close to $100,000. A news release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced that 58-year-old Tammy Jean Hogan of Marmaduke was found guilty of making false statements to the United States government.
Arkansas State Police, special prosecutor to investigate sale of police gun by Hoxie Police chief
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police and a special prosecutor have launched an investigation into the Hoxie police chief after it was revealed he sold a department-owned gun to a pawn shop, according to the city’s mayor. According to Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, the city attorney, Nancy...
Man convicted of video voyeurism
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury found a Paragould man guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, of video voyeurism. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the county jail with 72 months supervised probation. The judge also ordered Waddell to pay a $1,000 fine...
Fun for pets at annual family and pet walk
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families and their furry friends are invited to take a walk to help a program that helps those who need help. The Jonesboro Human Development Center, 4701 Colony Dr. in Jonesboro, will host its Second Annual Walk, Run, Roll-a-Thon. The one-mile walk will begin at 9...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on Tuesday, August 23. They got the call around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a fire in the bar area of the business. According to Doniphan Fire Chief Brian Byrd, the...
Investigation underway for White County inmate who died after being taken to hospital
SEARCY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been asked by the White County Sheriff's Department to investigate the death of one of their inmates. The death of 54-year-old Terry Wayne Thompson was reported to the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Prior to...
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
Aug. 24: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Like yesterday, the further north you live, the more sun you’ll see. Most of the rain showers expected this afternoon stay across our southern counties along US 64 and I-40. Temperatures this morning...
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
