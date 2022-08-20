ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabi, LA

WDSU

Parents help teachers clean up after fire at St. Martin's Episcopal

METAIRIE, La. — Community members joined together to make sure kids got back to the books after a fire damaged some classrooms at St. Martin Episcopal School. Over the weekend, parents of the 3-year-old Oaks class helped teachers prepare a space for students following the fire. The flames started...
METAIRIE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Memories of Katrina, part one

The apartment we picked out was in Metairie, less than a 20-minute drive from New Orleans, where I had a part-time job at a coffee shop in a hospital and the seminary where Kyle and I planned to attend. We were on the second floor of a three-story building. Our neighbor right above us carried a gun tucked into his pants and walked a Chihuahua, which is just about as New Orleans as you can get.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Body of man reported overboard in Houma Navigational Canal found

The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a 59-year-old man who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 50 square miles. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the deceased individual Saturday morning. Watchstanders at...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
RESERVE, LA
New Orleans local news

