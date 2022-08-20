Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Parents help teachers clean up after fire at St. Martin's Episcopal
METAIRIE, La. — Community members joined together to make sure kids got back to the books after a fire damaged some classrooms at St. Martin Episcopal School. Over the weekend, parents of the 3-year-old Oaks class helped teachers prepare a space for students following the fire. The flames started...
As electric wire burned, firefighters waited for hours for Entergy to arrive
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish neighborhood is calling for Entergy to improve their line maintenance after an overhanging limb caught fire, cutting power to houses, and leaving 19 homes without power till the early hours of Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to Marilyn Avenue in Jefferson...
Salvation Army food pantry is nearly empty due to shortages, inflation
NEW ORLEANS — Inflation, shortages, still rebuilding from Hurricane Ida. Those are just a few reasons combined that are likely causing food pantries to struggle to fill their shelves. The Salvation Army of Great New Orleans is getting more calls for help as its shelves are looking bare. Chat...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Memories of Katrina, part one
The apartment we picked out was in Metairie, less than a 20-minute drive from New Orleans, where I had a part-time job at a coffee shop in a hospital and the seminary where Kyle and I planned to attend. We were on the second floor of a three-story building. Our neighbor right above us carried a gun tucked into his pants and walked a Chihuahua, which is just about as New Orleans as you can get.
houmatimes.com
Body of man reported overboard in Houma Navigational Canal found
The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a 59-year-old man who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 50 square miles. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the deceased individual Saturday morning. Watchstanders at...
KNOE TV8
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
NOPD search for answers in deadly hit-and-run of motorcyclist Saturday night
According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 6800 block of Tara Lane just before 9:00.
WDSU
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
Body of 59-year-old man found in Houma Navigation Canal
HOUMA, La. — After the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search Friday for a man who went missing in the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office located the body of 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy early Saturday morning. Coast Guard officials say rescue crews searched for...
WDSU
Shooting in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a man was shot in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Leon C Simon Drive and Press Drive. No other information is available at this time.
Hollygrove shooting leaves man hospitalized Sunday morning
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.
Missing man found dead near Houma
According to the United States Coast Guard, Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Saturday morning, just a few hours after the Coast Guard had suspended its search.
Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide
Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
One dead and three injured in Marrero crash: JPSO
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, 1 person was killed, and 3 others were injured including an 8-year-old girl.
fox8live.com
Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
NOLA.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Marrero crash; impairment suspected, authorities say
A person was killed and two others injured, including an 8-year-old girl, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Marrero. Authorities say they believe one of the drivers was under the influence. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive when a pickup...
