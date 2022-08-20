– Ines B. Medeiros, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with her family by her side. Her husband of 52 years, Jose C. Medeiros predeceased her. She is survived by her loving daughters: Lucia M. Chaves and her husband Jose of Hudson and Paula F. Fernandes of Hudson; her grandchildren: Kevin Chaves and his wife Rebecca of Hudson, Brian Chaves and his fiance Alexis Schwarzman of Hudson, Jeffrey Chaves and his girlfriend Tiffany Frias of Hudson, Michael Chaves and his fiance Cassie Guerra of Hudson, Steven Chaves of Hudson and Alicia Chaves and her boyfriend Jose of Hudson; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Lilian, Zachary, Ryan, Lucas, Ayla Frias Chaves, Jordan, Aubrey, Jonathan, Javian, Aubrey and Jocelyn; her siblings: Jose Bairos and his wife Fatima of Hudson, David Bairos and his wife Ines of Hudson; her sister Maria Chaves of Ontario and her late husband Jose, her late brother Antonio Bairos and his late wife Lurdes, her late sister Helena Costa and her late husband Jose. She leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

HUDSON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO