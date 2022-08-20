Read full article on original website
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth French, 80, of Hudson
Hudson – Elizabeth (Betty) French, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away August 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband Jon C. French of Hudson, MA (formerly of Stow, MA) and two children Jon E. French (and wife Mary French) of Plymouth and Ann Kinslow (and husband Tim) of Marlborough. Grandchildren are Adam and Ryan French, Alex, Nick, Julianna and Genevieve Kinslow.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
WCVB
Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say
A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
communityadvocate.com
Ines B. Medeiros, 87, of Hudson
– Ines B. Medeiros, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with her family by her side. Her husband of 52 years, Jose C. Medeiros predeceased her. She is survived by her loving daughters: Lucia M. Chaves and her husband Jose of Hudson and Paula F. Fernandes of Hudson; her grandchildren: Kevin Chaves and his wife Rebecca of Hudson, Brian Chaves and his fiance Alexis Schwarzman of Hudson, Jeffrey Chaves and his girlfriend Tiffany Frias of Hudson, Michael Chaves and his fiance Cassie Guerra of Hudson, Steven Chaves of Hudson and Alicia Chaves and her boyfriend Jose of Hudson; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Lilian, Zachary, Ryan, Lucas, Ayla Frias Chaves, Jordan, Aubrey, Jonathan, Javian, Aubrey and Jocelyn; her siblings: Jose Bairos and his wife Fatima of Hudson, David Bairos and his wife Ines of Hudson; her sister Maria Chaves of Ontario and her late husband Jose, her late brother Antonio Bairos and his late wife Lurdes, her late sister Helena Costa and her late husband Jose. She leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
communityadvocate.com
Frank and Alice Evans of Marlborough
– Alice Y. Evans 98, of Marlborough, MA passed away on August 10, 2022, shortly after her husband Frank on July 27, 2022. Alice was born on October 28, 1923 in Easthampton, MA to parents Nelson Peloquin and Antonia Meggison Peloquin. She attended Easthampton grade schools as well as two years of high school in Canada. Upon returning home she worked at a local clothing factory. Alice loved to sew, crochet and knit. Frank and Alice met in Easthampton while he was working on Mt. Tom and married June 27, 1942. They celebrated their 80th Wedding Anniversary on June 27, 2022. They were both lifetime members of the Upton State Forrest and Southborough Rod and Gun.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WCVB
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Take a look inside Boston’s newest music venue (photos)
Boston’s newest music venue opens its doors Monday, offering fans a new place to see their favorite bands. MGM Music Hall at Fenway is located at 2 Lansdowne St., directly behind Fenway Park, putting it in the heart of a vibrant entertainment district that also includes the House of Blues. The new 91,500-square-foot venue has a capacity of 5,000 guests and an intimate atmosphere.
Officials urge caution as brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and officials are warning the public of smoke-filled air that is affecting many communities. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
