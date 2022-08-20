ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Catoosa County, GA
Catoosa County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
WTVCFOX

Was due process violated? CPD officers protest reassignment

After 10 Chattanooga Police officers were reassigned, following sustained accusations of untruthfulness, they claim their right to due process was violated. The department moved the officers to different roles because they couldn't testify before a judge. It came after the US Attorney's office requested a list from the department of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
WTVCFOX

2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Kavon Collier and 23-year-old Eric Dodds have both been charged with the murder of Dakota Bradshaw.
ROSSVILLE, GA
WTVCFOX

Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
EAST RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Community Policy