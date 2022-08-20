Read full article on original website
Hamilton County footing the bill for school lunches as inflation raises prices
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Inflation: It’s brought up our gas prices and made finding an affordable apartment difficult. Now, it’s increasing school lunch prices and Hamilton County is footing the bill. Hamilton County Schools have seen a substantial growth in school meal costs this year. “We're paying...
Former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 statutory rape charges in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — A former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night. An indictment says Hammontree is accused of having sexual contact with...
Deputy, THP trooper die in helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain in Marion County Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE. A Marion County Deputy and a THP trooper are dead after a helicopter crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain in Marion County, says Captain Travis Plotzer. "Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement, we appreciate all your support," says Captain...
Update: Detective-commissioner, THP trooper an aerial mission at time of helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Wednesday, evening):. Sheriff Bo Burnett tells us that Russell and Blansett were on an aerial mission searching for marijuana fields at the time of the helicopter crash. He says this is a routine thing that is done every year. UPDATE (Wednesday, noon):. We have...
Old mill fire in Rossville to keep roads closed, firefighters busy through the day Tuesday
ROSSVILLE, Ga — UPDATE:. Walker County spokesman Joe Legge says it took firefighters from several departments five hours to get the fire under control. This happened at the old Coats American building. When firefighters arrived at about 2:30 a.m., about 30 percent of the structure was gone. Fire investigators...
A group of co-workers from around the country help homeless veterans in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — There are a lot of organizations across the country designed to help veterans. Even with all of that the need is still huge. In the Price of Freedom the story of a group of co-workers from around the country who stepped up to help homeless veterans in Chattanooga.
Was due process violated? CPD officers protest reassignment
After 10 Chattanooga Police officers were reassigned, following sustained accusations of untruthfulness, they claim their right to due process was violated. The department moved the officers to different roles because they couldn't testify before a judge. It came after the US Attorney's office requested a list from the department of...
Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Thursday):. The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced funeral arrangements for THP pilot Sgt. Lee Russell on Thursday. Visitation begins this Saturday, from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at Brummitt Funeral Home in McKenzie, Tennessee. On Sunday, visitation continues from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Long Heights Baptist Church in...
False report prompts heavy police response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after someone falsely reported to police a shooting that happened at the home of 14th District Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early Wednesday morning. Rep. Greene shared the news on her Twitter page Wednesday morning, saying "Last night, I was swatted just after...
2 Alabama men charged with man's murder in Rossville, says GBI
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Two men from Huntsville, Alabama face charges in the death of a man in Rossville in Walker County earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Kavon Collier and 23-year-old Eric Dodds have both been charged with the murder of Dakota Bradshaw.
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
Cleveland man convicted of 1990 killing of ex-wife at church pleads for parole Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted of murdering his ex-wife at a church in 1990 pleaded for his parole for a fourth time Tuesday morning in Cleveland. Larry Kelley was convicted of shooting Brenda Wilson in the back in the parking lot of the Church of the Harvest in Cleveland.
Chattanooga McDonald's employee assaulted, woman faces several charges, 4 others sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces 8 charges after police say she assaulted an employee of the McDonald's on Gunbarrel Road last month. Police arrested 20-year-old India Clark after a traffic accident on Sunday, and after officers learned Clark had several warrants for her arrest. Those warrants stem...
