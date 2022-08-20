ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

EdNC’s work to understand North Carolina’s 100 counties continues

EdNC officially kicked off our journey to visit all 100 counties and deepen our connections across the entire state last year. Since that time, we’ve already been to 86 counties. North Carolina, we have made some memories. Cheyenne McNeill, one of our newest team members and regional reporter, had...
POLITICS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
Technician Online

First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina

On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina A T#College Life#Roe V Wade#Post Roe#The A T Register#The Washington Post#The Supreme Court
WRAL

North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
lynnwoodtoday.com

Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing

Diana Thompson is engaged, but not happily. Doubts about the imminent big day lead Diana to accept a Thanksgiving invitation from her friend Jenn, who promised a relaxing time away from the city and her fiance. They travel into the mountains of North Carolina to join Jenn’s family at their remote ranch. It’s a fateful vacation, where Diana meets rodeo star Dillon McCoy and discovers he is the love of her life. Danger stalks Dillon now though, and that puts Diana’s life at risk too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
theonefeather.com

N.C. Trail of Tears Assoc. hosting 25th Annual Conference & Symposium

The North Carolina Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the infamous Trail of Tears, which removed the majority of Cherokees in 1838-39 to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma. North Carolina’s history is unique in that, though 3,000 Cherokees were removed from the state, some remained in the mountains or returned home to become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
CHEROKEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy