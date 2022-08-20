Read full article on original website
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
ednc.org
EdNC’s work to understand North Carolina’s 100 counties continues
EdNC officially kicked off our journey to visit all 100 counties and deepen our connections across the entire state last year. Since that time, we’ve already been to 86 counties. North Carolina, we have made some memories. Cheyenne McNeill, one of our newest team members and regional reporter, had...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
thecentersquare.com
Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist
(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
my40.tv
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
This NC public university chancellor was the highest paid in the nation last year
Here’s which other North Carolina education leaders are on the list, which factors in both base salary and performance bonuses.
Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Ingersoll is a Raleigh native and in 2010, she broke her neck diving in the Bahamas.
Technician Online
First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina
On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
WRAL
North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses North Carolina’s tight U.S. Senate race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the latest Civitas Poll on North Carolina’s highly competitive U.S. Senate race. Kokai offered these comments during the Aug. 19, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
North Carolina airport sees one of the biggest airfare increases nationwide
Airfare has become more expensive recently, but that is especially true at some airports, a new report found.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing
Diana Thompson is engaged, but not happily. Doubts about the imminent big day lead Diana to accept a Thanksgiving invitation from her friend Jenn, who promised a relaxing time away from the city and her fiance. They travel into the mountains of North Carolina to join Jenn’s family at their remote ranch. It’s a fateful vacation, where Diana meets rodeo star Dillon McCoy and discovers he is the love of her life. Danger stalks Dillon now though, and that puts Diana’s life at risk too.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Washington Examiner
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
theonefeather.com
N.C. Trail of Tears Assoc. hosting 25th Annual Conference & Symposium
The North Carolina Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the infamous Trail of Tears, which removed the majority of Cherokees in 1838-39 to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma. North Carolina’s history is unique in that, though 3,000 Cherokees were removed from the state, some remained in the mountains or returned home to become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
