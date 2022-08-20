Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Bill Paxton's family reach settlement with hospital . . . five months after $1 million settlement with medical group over actor's death
The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017, according to a court filing Friday. The move comes five months after the family reached...
Bill Paxton relatives settle suit filed against Cedars-Sinai surgeon
With trial looming in a month, attorneys for the family of the late Bill Paxton said Friday that a settlement has been reached in the relatives’ lawsuit against a surgeon and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where the actor died in 2017. Trial of the Paxton case against the hospital and...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
A Federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Arizona man in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie, a Navajo woman who went missing in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated in a press release. Tre James, who like the victim was also from Pinon, was arrested on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The creepy ‘million-dollar’ court battle deciding the fate of Charles Manson’s last possessions
On websites dedicated to selling souvenirs from history's most notorious murderers, a photograph signed by Charles Manson will set you back $500. A densely handwritten letter by the now deceased cult leader and convicted murderer goes for $750. And a purported prison ID card for Patricia Dianne Krenwinkel, a former member of Manson's "Family" who was likewise convicted in 1971, is on sale for $5,000. This Friday, the last untouched cache of Charles Manson "murderabilia" will get one step closer to this ghoulish market as a five-year legal dispute over the late killer's estate returns to a Los Angeles...
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
He kidnapped a school bus of children and buried them alive. This week, he was granted parole.
Frederick Woods, now 70, was 24 when he and two other men kidnapped 26 school children and their bus driver in Northern California and buried them.
Man who kidnapped a bus full of children in 1976 officially granted parole
Frederick Woods was originally found suitable for parole in March.
RELATED PEOPLE
Walgreens, CVS and Walmart to Pay $650 Million to 2 Ohio Counties in Opioid Lawsuit, Judge Rules
A federal judge in Ohio has ruled that Walmart, CVS and Walgreens must pay two counties in the state a combinedamount of about $650.6 million in damages over the course of the next 15 years, in relation to the opioid crisis and their alleged part in it. CBS News reported...
California Ranch Hand Convinced People To Murder Plastic Surgeon And A Fellow Worker
Shortly before midnight on July 5, 2006, a call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Dr. Esfandiar “Steven” Kadivar, a retired Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, had been shot on his 200-acre pistachio and alfalfa spread in Lancaster, a town in Antelope Valley. The call was...
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Set Shooting Was an Accident, New Mexico Medical Investigator Rules
The shooting by Alec Baldwin that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year was an accident, according to a report by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. On Monday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released the medical investigator's report, which included a completed...
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father and son get life in prison for hate crime in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
The white father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ex-FBI agent sentenced in Las Vegas for gambling away government cash
Both the prosecution and defense asked for probation, but ex-FBI agent Scott F. Carpenter was given 3 months in custody on Wednesday for gambling away government cash earmarked for an undercover operation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Schiess said Carpenter self-reported the misuse of the money and immediately took steps to...
90 Day Fiance’s Yve Arellano Charged With Domestic Battery, Claims Mohamed Abdelhamed ‘Falsified’ Allegations
More 90 Day Fiancé drama. Yve Arellano was charged with domestic assault and battery amid husband Mohamed Abdelhamad's text cheating scandal, Us Weekly can confirm. The season 9 star, 48, was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on […]
‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Slams Santa Fe Cops For Lack Of Thorough Testing On Live Rounds On Set
The Rust crew member who’s in the spotlight over how live rounds ended up in a gun that Alec Baldwin fired on set last year, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pummeled New Mexico police today for their investigation of the tragedy. In what could be a pre-emptive move as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office prepares to submit its long-awaited final report to the local DA, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Wednesday accused the cops of mishandling the matter almost from the jump. Sent out via her lawyer Jason Bowles a week after the FBI concluded the forensic study for the New Mexico police,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mistrial declared for Long Beach man accused of deadly Orange County spa bombing
A federal jury in Los Angeles was not able to reach a verdict in the trial against Stephen Beal, a Long Beach man who's accused of bombing an Orange County spa to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2018.
Judge mulls expedited trial bid of suit by slain Palmdale boy’s siblings
The siblings of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning — but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents — are not entitled to an expedited trial of their wrongful death suit against Los Angeles County by virtue of the ages of the minor plaintiffs, defense attorneys told a judge Wednesday, but lawyers for the children countered that their clients deserve an accelerated trial date in early 2023.
Defense urges Florida jury to spare life of Parkland school shooter
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A defense attorney on Monday implored a Florida jury to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting in the city of Parkland, citing brain damage linked to fetal drug and alcohol exposure as reason not to impose the death penalty.
'You Can't Just Inject Me': Black Woman Says EMT Sedated Her Against Will
Kareim Mcknight is suing the city of San Francisco after she was allegedly pulled out of a arena by her feet, handcuffed, and involuntarily injected with a sedative.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0