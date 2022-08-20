The Rust crew member who’s in the spotlight over how live rounds ended up in a gun that Alec Baldwin fired on set last year, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pummeled New Mexico police today for their investigation of the tragedy. In what could be a pre-emptive move as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office prepares to submit its long-awaited final report to the local DA, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Wednesday accused the cops of mishandling the matter almost from the jump. Sent out via her lawyer Jason Bowles a week after the FBI concluded the forensic study for the New Mexico police,...

SANTA FE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO