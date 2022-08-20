ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

The creepy ‘million-dollar’ court battle deciding the fate of Charles Manson’s last possessions

On websites dedicated to selling souvenirs from history's most notorious murderers, a photograph signed by Charles Manson will set you back $500. A densely handwritten letter by the now deceased cult leader and convicted murderer goes for $750. And a purported prison ID card for Patricia Dianne Krenwinkel, a former member of Manson's "Family" who was likewise convicted in 1971, is on sale for $5,000. This Friday, the last untouched cache of Charles Manson "murderabilia" will get one step closer to this ghoulish market as a five-year legal dispute over the late killer's estate returns to a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
americanmilitarynews.com

Ex-FBI agent sentenced in Las Vegas for gambling away government cash

Both the prosecution and defense asked for probation, but ex-FBI agent Scott F. Carpenter was given 3 months in custody on Wednesday for gambling away government cash earmarked for an undercover operation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Schiess said Carpenter self-reported the misuse of the money and immediately took steps to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Yve Arellano Charged With Domestic Battery, Claims Mohamed Abdelhamed ‘Falsified’ Allegations

More 90 Day Fiancé drama. Yve Arellano was charged with domestic assault and battery amid husband Mohamed Abdelhamad's text cheating scandal, Us Weekly can confirm. The season 9 star, 48, was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deadline

‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Slams Santa Fe Cops For Lack Of Thorough Testing On Live Rounds On Set

The Rust crew member who’s in the spotlight over how live rounds ended up in a gun that Alec Baldwin fired on set last year, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pummeled New Mexico police today for their investigation of the tragedy. In what could be a pre-emptive move as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office prepares to submit its long-awaited final report to the local DA, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Wednesday accused the cops of mishandling the matter almost from the jump. Sent out via her lawyer Jason Bowles a week after the FBI concluded the forensic study for the New Mexico police,...
SANTA FE, NM
HeySoCal

Judge mulls expedited trial bid of suit by slain Palmdale boy’s siblings

The siblings of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning — but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents — are not entitled to an expedited trial of their wrongful death suit against Los Angeles County by virtue of the ages of the minor plaintiffs, defense attorneys told a judge Wednesday, but lawyers for the children countered that their clients deserve an accelerated trial date in early 2023.
PALMDALE, CA
