Jessamine County K9 gets bulletproof vest from community donor
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A K9 unit in Jessamine County has a brand new bulletproof vest thanks to the donation of an anonymous community member. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s said a female resident reached out to them after the death of K9 Drago in the Floyd County shooting and wanted to donate the funds needed for a vest that will protect their K9.
Housing is a Human Right advocacy rally held in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Fayette County last year, more than 1,700 people experienced homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were over 2 million housing units across the Bluegrass, this meaning households and apartment units. According to the Homeless and Housing...
Justin Logan’s forecast: Spotty shower chance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A weak front and an area of low pressure in the Great Lakes will keep increased clouds and a small shower chance in the forecast for today. Most locations will stay dry with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will...
Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has reached an agreement with a utility company over the company’s policy of razing trees throughout the city to make way for power lines. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities Company announced a joint resolution in...
David Aldrich’s forecast: Spotty rain, cool on Monday with some clouds and hazy sun
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The transition toward drier air begins on Monday. While there is still a chance for spotty rain showers to develop, even a rumble of thunder, many will be “rain-free” on Monday and through much of the week ahead. Spotty thunderstorms may appear...
The ‘Big Brown Truck Pull’ for Special Olympics of Kentucky takes place
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dozens of people put their strength to the test on Saturday. Teams of 15 took turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck. The teams had to pull the truck a distance of 12 feet and the team to pull it the fastest won some pretty neat trophies in the categories of men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth’s, and pee-wee divisions.
Woodland Park art fair kicks off on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hundreds of people were at Woodland Park on Saturday checking out some unique artwork and creations from dozens of local artists. Every August, for more than 40 years, the park transforms into an event space that features more than 100 artists selling their handcrafted items.
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
Mercer County Schools mourns loss of 8th-grade student
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Mercer County community is mourning the tragic loss of an 8th-grade student. Mercer County Schools Superintendent Jason Booher released a statement on Sunday which indicated that Griffin Baker, an eighth-grader at King Middle School, passed away due to injuries he sustained in an ATV accident.
Winchester band chases Hollywood dreams
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every band needs their big break. Happening now, you can help four local rock stars get theirs. Bruce Stanfield, Dave Keefer, Rodney Hull, and Lark Watts banded together nearly 35 years ago. Currently living in different cities across the country, they haven’t played together in almost a year. They hope the next time they take the stage it’s at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. To get there though, the group of Winchester natives needs a little hometown help.
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
The Fayette County Coroner's office has identified the deceased 18-month-old male as Cho'zyn Carter Wilson. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, according to the Fayette County Coroner.
Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
