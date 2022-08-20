ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Fierce battles with Rand Paul, funding gain of function research, denials of links to Wuhan pushing masks and lockdowns: How Fauci became a divisive face of COVID (but at least he now has time to work on his pitching)

Dr. Anthony Fauci was once one of the most trusted faces of the Covid-19 pandemic, appearing beside even President Trump to update the American public in a time of mass uncertainty. But after more than two years as the nation's top doctor fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the 81-year-old announced he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Fauci to Step Down in December After 50 Years in Government (1)

Anthony Fauci , the top US infectious disease expert who rocketed to unexpected fame during the pandemic, will step down at the end of the year. ’s chief medical adviser, will wrap up a storied career in which he advised seven presidents. Instead of retiring, he’s leaving his government posts to “pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci, 81, said in a.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Francis Collins
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts

CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Stonewalling#Wuhan#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#House Oversight Committee#Republicans#Chinese#Wiv
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
TheDailyBeast

Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?

A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days

A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese communist spokesperson goes on tweetstorm asking world to reject US

A spokesperson for the Chinese Community Party-controlled Chinese Foreign Ministry launched a Twitter rant on Friday, calling on nations around the world to reject the U.S., while blaming it for “failing” Afghanistan. “The US has failed in Afghanistan, but still hasn’t changed its habit of meddling in other...
FOREIGN POLICY
Popular Science

Newly discovered Langya virus may have jumped from shrews to humans

Wild animal species experience habitat loss from urbanization and deforestation, there’s a growing risk that more diseases that primarily circulate in wild and domestic animals will jump to humans. Scientists may have found yet another zoonotic transmission, this time via the tiny shrew. Shrews are mole-like mammals that primarily...
WILDLIFE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Acinetobacter baumannii use thin stretchy fibers to attach to surfaces and cause infections: Finland researchers

The antibiotic-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii bacterium is one of the most globally harmful bacteria that causes hospital-acquired infections. Researchers at the University of Turku have discovered that the bacterium spreads by attaching to surfaces using ultrathin stretchy fibers. The researchers also revealed how these fibers are formed on the bacterial surface and suggested new approaches to prevent bacterial infections. The new findings have been published in Nature, one of the leading scientific journals in the World.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life

The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy