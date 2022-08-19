Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg fatal car crash under investigation
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their vehicle crashed and caught fire Saturday morning in Miamisburg. Police and fire departments responded to the 2200 block of Coldstream Court at about 5:41 a.m., on a report of a possible traffic crash, according to a news release. Police found...
dayton247now.com
2 arrested after SWAT team is called to home in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A SWAT situation was sparked in Butler County while police were serving a search warrant. Authorities were called to a house on Lester Avenue in Hamilton Friday night. The warrant apparently stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses. Officers arrested Jason Yancey,...
dayton247now.com
Pro life protesters disapprove Kroger covering abortion costs for its employees
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pro life protesters gathered outside of Kroger in Centerville on Saturday. Kroger recently announced they would be covering abortion costs for its employees. Employee benefit packages include health care and travel assistance up to $4,000. This includes abortions, fertility treatments, and a full range of reproductive health care services.
dayton247now.com
Two vehicle crash in Clinton County leaves one dead
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating a fatal car crash on Saturday. The crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township of Clinton County at about 3:55 p.m., according to a news release. An initial investigation reveals a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
dayton247now.com
Cedarville University getting started weekend underway
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cedarville University is welcoming more than 1,200 freshman and transfer students as part of the university's annual getting started weekend. New students moved into their residence halls on Friday. The first day of classes is on Wednesday. The getting started weekend is the university's orientation program...
dayton247now.com
Foggy start to another quiet work week
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- This Monday morning is beginning a little quieter after an active weekend. A few lingering showers and storms could be possible, but expect some clearing by Monday afternoon. Otherwise, FOG and visibility concerns will be an issue for us through the morning commute. Use caution and...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn's sweet corn festival expecting large crowds
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fairborn's 40th annual Sweet Corn Festival is being held at Community Park this weekend. The festival is taking place at 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. Approximately 130 handmade arts and...
