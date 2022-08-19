ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit being showcased at Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem Project Suicide Prevention Teen Art Exhibit will be held at three branches of the Dayton Metro Library. The artwork done by high school students is being showcased in Gem Project Dayton’s first-ever Teen Art Contest for Suicide Prevention. The first showcase will be...
Greene County Public Health to host Community Harm Reduction Workshop

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Greene County Public Health in partnership with Inclusive Fairborn will be hosting a Community Harm Reduction Workshop. The workshop is designed to teach basic first aid, provide overdose education, and training in the use of Naloxone (Narcan). It is a family-friendly event with water and...
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
Meet the team behind the Dayton Convention Center $31M renovation

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The renovations to the Dayton Convention Center are officially underway. Meet the companies set to complete the massive $30 million project set to breathe new life into the facility. Once complete, the overhaul is expected to drive business to the venue, and more revenue to the area.
New CareSource partnership to focus on improving patient care

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - CareSource, Profero Team, and the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to focus on improving patient healthcare. The partnership allows for CareSource healthcare professionals to train in specialized residency programs at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton through post-graduation education. Leading the training will be Katelyn Streit, PharmD, and Amanda Roberts, PharmD.
Fall Food Truck Rally in West Carrollton on September 10

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- To say "Hello Fall", the City of West Carrollton is hosting a food truck rally on Saturday, September 10, from 4-8 p.m. The event will take place in the Carrollton Centre neighborhood on N. Elm St. between Central Ave. and Main St. Two local musicians...
Police: Man planned to give child at school event drug laced candy

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of attempting to kidnap a kindergartener in Xenia was arraigned on charges Wednesday. 35-year-old Reid Duran was arrested after posing as a parent during an open house at Saint Brigid School on Monday. During an investigation, Duran did make statements claiming that he...
21-year-old indicted in stabbing on Chelsea Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eric William Bridges, 21, of Dayton, was indicted on Tuesday for the murder of Samuel G. Osborne on August 14, 2022, according to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. On the evening of Sunday, August 14, Dayton police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block...
Man indicted in stabbing death of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man has been indicted in the murder of a woman who was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex on August 12. Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton was indicted Monday on two counts of murder; one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon; and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
Threat prompts evacuation at Franklin Junior High and High School

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat Tuesday morning prompted an evacuation at the Franklin Junior High and High School buildings. Franklin City Schools reported via social media that students and personnel were evacuated to Gerke Elementary School. Parents were encouraged at the time to avoid the area to allow emergency...
Clearcreek Township Police officer faces major surgery

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was undergoing major surgery on Monday. Ney was shot in the head back in July while responding to a domestic call. Ney was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and was sent to a rehab facility and was later released. Earlier this...
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
