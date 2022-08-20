Read full article on original website
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife's killing
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder.
Kansas Forced to Postpone Multiple Shows Due to COVID-19
The classic rock band Kansas continues to be plagued by the virus COVID-19 while on their current United States tour. The “Carry On Wayward Son” band has postponed shows with Blue Oyster Cult this past weekend. This was after several members of the group and their traveling entourage tested positive for the virus. Although there were initial plans to perform on Thursday and Saturday, those concerts have been canceled.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Girls at NKC Schools make history with first Girls Flag Football league
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Friday night, Staley High School hosted a historic athletic event. The Girls Flag Football Jamboree featured a series of exhibition games for the first high school Girls Flag Football league in the state of Missouri. “You all just did something phenomenal today that nobody...
It’s nearly opening day for Missouri high school football. Here are the Week 1 matchups
Here are the Kansas City-area high school football matchups for opening week in Missouri. Kansas schools begin competition next week.
ESU OL Xavier Cason using life lessons in football to help in the classroom
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was all smiles at Emporia State for football picture day, but that wasn’t the story Sunday morning. Hornets fans and the team now they’re hungry and ready to prove what they can do. But, one Offensive Lineman who’s making a difference is Junction City’s Xavier Cason.
