Kansas Forced to Postpone Multiple Shows Due to COVID-19

The classic rock band Kansas continues to be plagued by the virus COVID-19 while on their current United States tour. The “Carry On Wayward Son” band has postponed shows with Blue Oyster Cult this past weekend. This was after several members of the group and their traveling entourage tested positive for the virus. Although there were initial plans to perform on Thursday and Saturday, those concerts have been canceled.
KANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
