Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What homeless people need to surviveDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls PondWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Aurora approves anti-panhandling campaignDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Repeat child sex offender sentenced to 12 months in prisonHeather WillardArvada, CO
In Denver it is not a spectator sport: Ya Got to be "fit to sell homes"CNTV NationDenver, CO
Related
Northside Memory Project preserves history during a time of change
DENVER — North Denver is changing a lot. People are getting priced out and new businesses are coming in. On Saturday, the people who've lived there for decades came together to preserve their memories at a workshop organized by History Colorado. "I joke that when I come to the...
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
Families gather to remember loved ones on Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
DENVER — Near the steps of Colorado's State Capitol, Andrea Thomas doesn't stop moving. She grabs boxes of snacks, sets up folding chairs and greets new arrivals. "It's a big day," she tells one. "Mothers across America did this. They have worked so hard." Thomas is one of those...
denverite.com
The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery
At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
Denver's high housing costs make it a magnet for the wealthy
Denver is a new destination for the wealthy. What's happening: The city's overpriced housing market, glitzy Cherry Creek shopping district, flush state coffers and $175 sushi menu are all signs of how the richest are "thriving" as the pandemic lifts, per Bloomberg. The story features a Denver penthouse on the...
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Wheel of Fortune' live tour bringing Clay Aiken to Colorado
DENVER — "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken and "Antique Roadshow" host Mark L. Walberg will split hosting duties on a new "Wheel of Fortune" live tour. The 60-date live tour kicks off in Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. The all-new stage show will stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on...
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Opinion: What homeless people need to survive
Unfortunately, homelessness doesn’t come with a handbook. And some of us lack the “street sense” needed to survive. A successful journalist most my life, I never expected to become homeless. I demonstrated incredible denial as the money ran out, staying in luxury hotels after I left my apartment because I did not feel safe there.
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
du.edu
University of Denver Highlighted in 2023 Rankings From The Princeton Review
The University of Denver is recognized by the Princeton Review as one of the best universities in the country in its annual Best 388 Colleges list. This is the 31st edition of the rankings, and results are based on surveys completed by more than 160,000 students from the 388 schools involved. The surveys are conducted independently by The Princeton Review.
DPS welcomes 90,000 students back to school
DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) welcomed back students to more than 200 schools on Monday for the first day of the fall semester. DPS said its more than 90,000 children scholars are back in class Monday. The district said this is the first school year since the start...
Aurora continues gun buyback events to help cut down on crime in metro area
Aurora City Council held a gun buy back program on Saturday in effort to help cut down on crime. It allowed people to drive up and drop off a firearm.The event was held at Water Christian Center. It was a community effort council members hope will help curb violence in Aurora, Denver and surrounding areas.People in cars lined up to surrender their firearms."We've heard some powerful stories. A mom came in, turned in the gun her son used to kill himself," Councilman Curtis Gardner told CBS4. "The data shows us that most guns used in crime are stolen from people...
Upworthy
Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them
It can be annoying waiting for public transport, especially if there's no place to sit while you wait. James Warren is making a difference in Denver, helping the public by installing benches at bus stops. It all started after Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus because there was no place to sit at the bus stop. "I thought, oh, that's simply undignified," recalled Warren, reported CBC. He felt he had to do something to help people waiting at bus stops, especially considering people sometimes have to wait a long time for a bus. Warren gave up his car a few years ago and started using public transport regularly and that's when he started noticing that many stops didn't have any seating arrangement, inconveniencing the public.
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
SONDERMANN | DPS tests our capacity for outrage
The start of a new school year is most often a time for hope and enthusiasm. The sad exception to that rule is if someone in your family has the misfortune of attending Denver Public Schools under its current governance and leadership. In this age of more than ample cynicism...
Former Denver Health paramedic accused of stealing at least 70 vials of fentanyl
DENVER — A former Denver Health paramedic is accused of stealing vials of fentanyl and either claiming they were used for patients or replacing the liquid with another substance. That's according to a 58-count indictment filed against Christopher Robert Pattinson, 40, last week. > Video above: Coloradans remember loved...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0