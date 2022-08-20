ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery

At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver's high housing costs make it a magnet for the wealthy

Denver is a new destination for the wealthy. What's happening: The city's overpriced housing market, glitzy Cherry Creek shopping district, flush state coffers and $175 sushi menu are all signs of how the richest are "thriving" as the pandemic lifts, per Bloomberg. The story features a Denver penthouse on the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' live tour bringing Clay Aiken to Colorado

DENVER — "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken and "Antique Roadshow" host Mark L. Walberg will split hosting duties on a new "Wheel of Fortune" live tour. The 60-date live tour kicks off in Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. The all-new stage show will stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on...
David Heitz

Opinion: What homeless people need to survive

Unfortunately, homelessness doesn’t come with a handbook. And some of us lack the “street sense” needed to survive. A successful journalist most my life, I never expected to become homeless. I demonstrated incredible denial as the money ran out, staying in luxury hotels after I left my apartment because I did not feel safe there.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
du.edu

University of Denver Highlighted in 2023 Rankings From The Princeton Review

The University of Denver is recognized by the Princeton Review as one of the best universities in the country in its annual Best 388 Colleges list. This is the 31st edition of the rankings, and results are based on surveys completed by more than 160,000 students from the 388 schools involved. The surveys are conducted independently by The Princeton Review.
9NEWS

DPS welcomes 90,000 students back to school

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) welcomed back students to more than 200 schools on Monday for the first day of the fall semester. DPS said its more than 90,000 children scholars are back in class Monday. The district said this is the first school year since the start...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora continues gun buyback events to help cut down on crime in metro area

Aurora City Council held a gun buy back program on Saturday in effort to help cut down on crime. It allowed people to drive up and drop off a firearm.The event was held at Water Christian Center. It was a community effort council members hope will help curb violence in Aurora, Denver and surrounding areas.People in cars lined up to surrender their firearms."We've heard some powerful stories. A mom came in, turned in the gun her son used to kill himself," Councilman Curtis Gardner told CBS4. "The data shows us that most guns used in crime are stolen from people...
AURORA, CO
Upworthy

Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them

It can be annoying waiting for public transport, especially if there's no place to sit while you wait. James Warren is making a difference in Denver, helping the public by installing benches at bus stops. It all started after Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus because there was no place to sit at the bus stop. "I thought, oh, that's simply undignified," recalled Warren, reported CBC. He felt he had to do something to help people waiting at bus stops, especially considering people sometimes have to wait a long time for a bus. Warren gave up his car a few years ago and started using public transport regularly and that's when he started noticing that many stops didn't have any seating arrangement, inconveniencing the public.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
