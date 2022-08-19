Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
countynewsonline.org
Concert drew a large crowd
The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
dayton.com
Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend
Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield
Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
dayton247now.com
Foggy start to another quiet work week
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- This Monday morning is beginning a little quieter after an active weekend. A few lingering showers and storms could be possible, but expect some clearing by Monday afternoon. Otherwise, FOG and visibility concerns will be an issue for us through the morning commute. Use caution and...
WDTN
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
Ullery's Ice Cream honors Officer Seara Burton on would-be wedding day
Ullery's Ice Cream spent Friday is serving up the RPD Blue Angel ice cream instead of wedding cake. Proceeds go to help Officer Seara Burton as she continues to recover.
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits the Miami Valley
Tornado warnings were issued in Kettering, Beavercreek and Riverside and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in northern parts of Warren County.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Annual Dayton African American cultural festival kicked off in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – The Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival started Saturday at Island MetroParks. The Dayton African American Cultural Festival is a two-day festival, city-wide family event to bring the richness of the African American experience to Dayton and surrounding communities. This 16th annual event resembled a...
dayton.com
Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton applies for liquor license to expand options
A restaurant in Dayton known for its “heavy hittas” and being open when other restaurants in the area have closed has applied for a liquor license. Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton, located at 115 Springfield Street, applied for a liquor license on Aug. 9, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.
Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
Comments / 0