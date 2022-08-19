ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

wvxu.org

'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode

After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

Concert drew a large crowd

The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
dayton.com

New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd

The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center. Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Foggy start to another quiet work week

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- This Monday morning is beginning a little quieter after an active weekend. A few lingering showers and storms could be possible, but expect some clearing by Monday afternoon. Otherwise, FOG and visibility concerns will be an issue for us through the morning commute. Use caution and...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Annual Dayton African American cultural festival kicked off in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – The Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival started Saturday at Island MetroParks. The Dayton African American Cultural Festival is a two-day festival, city-wide family event to bring the richness of the African American experience to Dayton and surrounding communities. This 16th annual event resembled a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton applies for liquor license to expand options

A restaurant in Dayton known for its “heavy hittas” and being open when other restaurants in the area have closed has applied for a liquor license. Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton, located at 115 Springfield Street, applied for a liquor license on Aug. 9, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
DAYTON, OH
10TV

Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Everything Kaye!

The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.

Ready for a deal? The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this summer. Starting Friday, August 19, at 12 p.m. noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
DAYTON, OH

